San Jose Barracuda
Aliu Joining Sharks Organization on Tryout
Akim Aliu is joining the San Jose Sharks organization.
Per Frank Seravalli, Aliu will be joining the San Jose Barracuda on a tryout.
“We wanted to give him an opportunity to see what he can do,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier told Seravalli.
Hearing Akim Aliu is returning to the ice.#sjsharks GM Mike Grier confirmed today he is signing Aliu to an AHL tryout deal for remainder of the season with @sjbarracuda. Aliu last played pro in 2020 in Czechia and has battled through years of surgeries and rehab, but his dream…
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 20, 2024
Aliu, 34, was a Chicago Blackhawks’ second-round pick in 2007.
In his rookie OHL season in 2005-06, Windsor Spitfires teammate Steve Downie cross-checked teammate Aliu, knocking out seven of his teeth, because of the 16-year-old’s refusal to participate in a team hazing ritual. Both were suspended and dealt after the incident.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound winger-defenseman has since had a long, professional career in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Sweden, Russia, Slovakia, and Czechia. He has two goals and one assist in seven games with the Calgary Flames from 2011 to 2013.
In Nov. 2019, Aliu went public with allegations that his Rockford IceHogs head coach from 2008 to 2010, Bill Peters, had directed racial epithets at him.
Aliu last played professionally in Jan. 2020 in Czechia.
In Jun. 2020, Aliu co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance with Evander Kane, to target systemic racism in the sport.
Recent San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair is a member of the organization, and both were prominently featured in 2022 documentary, “Black Ice”.
Excited to be back at it ✊🏽🏒 pic.twitter.com/jFNpsdHgTn
— Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) March 20, 2024
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
GOTTA SEE IT: Goalie Romanov Loses Stick in Protective Netting During Game
Aliu Joining Sharks Organization on Tryout
Sharks Locker Room: What Can We Learn From Predators?
Sharks Smashed in Nashville 8-2
Quinn on Bordeleau: ‘I get the feeling that he’s kind of getting it.’
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Why Sharks Couldn’t Refuse Golden Knights’ Hertl Offer
SOURCE: Barabanov Trade to Rangers Fell Through Right Before Deadline
Hertl Explains Why He Chose To Leave Sharks for Golden Knights
Button Ranks Smith Over Michkov, Has Mukhamadullin in Top-50 NHL Prospects
GOTTA SEE IT: Goalie Romanov Loses Stick in Protective Netting During Game
Sharks Locker Room: What Can We Learn From Predators?
Our Top-10 Sharks Prospects, Post-Trade Deadline
Sharks Locker Room: Despite Loss, Cooley Can’t Stop Smiling About Achieving Dream
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Demoting Barabanov, But Sticking With Zetterlund
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In
Awesome. Hope he gets a contract. Love the opportunity Griers giving him after he was railroaded out of the league.
Agreed. Also Steve Downie was a little monster.
I agree with this wholeheartedly.,
I think multiple former teammates from those Bill Peter’s coached Ice Hogg squads backed up his “allegations”, and conveyed there regrets for not having spoken up or put their own neck out there at the time. Peters continued to coach for a number of years after even though his trash behavior was know inside NHL circles. Hopefully the NHL commuunity learned from this and takes more appropriate action in the future if something similar ever occurs.
I hope he enjoys every single moment. And that he’s really found peace.