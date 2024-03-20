Aliu Joining Sharks Organization on Tryout

Akim Aliu is joining the San Jose Sharks organization.

Per Frank Seravalli, Aliu will be joining the San Jose Barracuda on a tryout.

“We wanted to give him an opportunity to see what he can do,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier told Seravalli.

Hearing Akim Aliu is returning to the ice.#sjsharks GM Mike Grier confirmed today he is signing Aliu to an AHL tryout deal for remainder of the season with @sjbarracuda. Aliu last played pro in 2020 in Czechia and has battled through years of surgeries and rehab, but his dream… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 20, 2024

Aliu, 34, was a Chicago Blackhawks’ second-round pick in 2007.

In his rookie OHL season in 2005-06, Windsor Spitfires teammate Steve Downie cross-checked teammate Aliu, knocking out seven of his teeth, because of the 16-year-old’s refusal to participate in a team hazing ritual. Both were suspended and dealt after the incident.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound winger-defenseman has since had a long, professional career in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Sweden, Russia, Slovakia, and Czechia. He has two goals and one assist in seven games with the Calgary Flames from 2011 to 2013.

In Nov. 2019, Aliu went public with allegations that his Rockford IceHogs head coach from 2008 to 2010, Bill Peters, had directed racial epithets at him.

Aliu last played professionally in Jan. 2020 in Czechia.

In Jun. 2020, Aliu co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance with Evander Kane, to target systemic racism in the sport.

Recent San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair is a member of the organization, and both were prominently featured in 2022 documentary, “Black Ice”.

Excited to be back at it ✊🏽🏒 pic.twitter.com/jFNpsdHgTn — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) March 20, 2024