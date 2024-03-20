GOTTA SEE IT: Goalie Romanov Loses Stick in Protective Netting During Game

You don’t see this everyday.

And Georgi Romanov wasn’t seeing it either!

On Saturday, in Rockford, Romanov was tending goal for the San Jose Barracuda when his stick was propelled up into the protective netting above the glass.

The San Jose Sharks prospect had no idea where his stick was, but the fans did.

@_nessibear_ Replying to @Birky here is how it happened and how they got it back ♬ original sound – Nessi lopez

Credit to teammate Scott Sabourin for recognizing the situation, and on the fly, knocking the stick down and giving it back to Romanov.

The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate would lose 4-3 in OT to the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL side. They would lose the following night to the IceHogs 4-1 with Eetu Makiniemi in goal.

The 6-foot-5 netminder Romanov, signed by the San Jose Sharks this past summer out of the VHL, has had an up-and-down North American debut, 7-8-7 with an .892 Save %.

He’s got one year left after this season on his ELC.

But no matter what happens to Romanov’s NHL aspirations, this is likely a moment that the 24-year-old will never forget.