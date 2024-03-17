Hockey History
Cooley’s Story Yet Another Proof of Hockey’s Success in Bay Area
CHICAGO – Evgeni Nabokov has been teaching Devin Cooley the tricks of a trade for a long time – Nabokov just didn’t know it.
The 26-year-old goaltender, acquired by the San Jose Sharks from the Buffalo Sabres for a 2025 seventh-round pick last week, will make his NHL debut tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Los Gatos native will become the second Jr. Sharks player, following Matt Tennyson, to play for the San Jose Sharks, and the first goalie. Cooley graduated from Los Gatos High School and played for the Jr. Sharks until 2015.
How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/jgrZk78khp
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 10, 2024
According to Cooley, he was about 10 when he first met Nabokov, then the San Jose Sharks’ starting goalie. Since he was a baby, Cooley’s family had Sharks season tickets, so naturally, Nabokov was the youngster’s favorite netminder…along with another more surprising keeper. But first, Nabokov.
“We got to skip dryland [off-ice exercises] one time because we got to go into the Sharks locker room. I remember Nabby showed us how to break in our gloves,” Cooley told San Jose Hockey Now with his easy smile on Friday. “That was our excuse to skip workout. So that was a pretty cool moment.”
Read the Full Story at NBC Sports Bay Area
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Cooley’s Story Yet Another Proof of Hockey’s Success in Bay Area
Pavelski Might Attend Thornton’s Jersey Retirement, Talks Low SAP Center Crowds
Preview/Lines #67: Chrona Talks Cooley’s Impact on Him at University of Denver
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Demoting Barabanov, But Sticking With Zetterlund
Why Are Sharks Loaning Wiesblatt to Milwaukee Admirals?
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Demoting Barabanov, But Sticking With Zetterlund
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Going 13-5, Describes Granlund’s Dramatic Injury Return
Worst Day in Sharks’ History? Our Trade Deadline Reaction
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In