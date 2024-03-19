Our Top-10 Sharks Prospects, Post-Trade Deadline

Who are our top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects, post-Trade Deadline?

Before we share our rankings, we talk about the San Jose Sharks’ week that was, and the performances of Klim Kostin, Magnus Chrona, Devin Cooley, Thomas Bordeleau, and William Eklund. (3:05)

What do we think about the Tomas Hertl trade, one week later? (30:08)

We make sense of reassigning Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Milwaukee Admirals. What about Sasha Chmelevski’s NHL future? What was the hidden message from GM Mike Grier’s candid comments about the San Jose Sharks firing Igor Eronko? (40:22)

Finally, who are our top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects? Where do new additions David Edstrom and Jack Thompson fit in?

From No. 10 to No. 6, where do Luca Cagnoni, Ethan Cardwell, Kasper Halttunen, Jack Thompson, Cam Lund, Henry Thrun, Thomas Bordeleau, and Danil Gushchin fit in? (1:15:26)

Between David Edstrom and Filip Bystedt, who ranked higher? (1:37:32)

How did our top-three of Shakir Mukhamadullin, Quentin Musty, and Will Smith shake out? (1:45:00)

We also touched on some honorable mentions like Eric Pohlkamp, Jake Furlong, Mattias Havelid, and more. (1:55:42)

