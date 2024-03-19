Connect with us

Our Top-10 Sharks Prospects, Post-Trade Deadline

Published

6 hours ago

on

Who are our top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects, post-Trade Deadline?

Before we share our rankings, we talk about the San Jose Sharks’ week that was, and the performances of Klim Kostin, Magnus Chrona, Devin Cooley, Thomas Bordeleau, and William Eklund. (3:05)

What do we think about the Tomas Hertl trade, one week later? (30:08)

We make sense of reassigning Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Milwaukee Admirals. What about Sasha Chmelevski’s NHL future? What was the hidden message from GM Mike Grier’s candid comments about the San Jose Sharks firing Igor Eronko? (40:22)

Also, thanks to all those who have helped Sheng travel this year! (1:08:30)

Finally, who are our top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects? Where do new additions David Edstrom and Jack Thompson fit in?

From No. 10 to No. 6, where do Luca Cagnoni, Ethan Cardwell, Kasper Halttunen, Jack Thompson, Cam Lund, Henry Thrun, Thomas Bordeleau, and Danil Gushchin fit in? (1:15:26)

Between David Edstrom and Filip Bystedt, who ranked higher? (1:37:32)

How did our top-three of Shakir Mukhamadullin, Quentin Musty, and Will Smith shake out? (1:45:00)

We also touched on some honorable mentions like Eric Pohlkamp, Jake Furlong, Mattias Havelid, and more. (1:55:42)

RenoDave

Great recap. I’m most excited about Musty. I think he’s going to be a top-line, power NHL forward. His game is very similar I think to the Ducks’ Mason McTavish. Both have high-end skill but play with a nasty edge and are not afraid of going to the net or the corners,. Musty’s play along the boards I think is really top notch and will translate well to the NHL.

