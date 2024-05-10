Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Warriors Celebrate Sharks Winning No. 1 Pick, Cohen Thinks Celebrini & Smith Will Sign

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: Golden State Warriors

We should be hearing a lot more about the San Jose Sharks-Golden State Warriors connection in the coming years.

On Tuesday, the Sharks won the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft Lottery. It’s basically a certainty that they’ll select Macklin Celebrini first-overall.

Rick Celebrini, Macklin’s father, is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Warriors.

Rick Celebrini reported that he and his wife Robyn were glued to the TV on Tuesday, taking in the Draft Lottery. When they learned that the Sharks had won the No. 1 pick, he got a call from a future NBA Hall of Famer.

“I got a call from Chris Paul last night,” Celebrini told reporters at Chase Center on Wednesday. “He was driving home with his wife and called me when he heard the news. Got texts from the other guys and talked to the guys this morning.”

Macklin also has a well-documented relationship with Draymond Green and has had the privilege of seeing Steph Curry, among other Warriors, train.

Find out more about how Rick Celebrini celebrated the San Jose Sharks winning the No. 1 pick here.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks have interviewed Ryan Warsofsky for their head coach job…what about other candidates?

Macklin Celebrini means it’s time for a subscriber mailbag!

What advice did Patrick Marleau have for whoever the Sharks pick in the first round?

Other Sharks News…

The World Championships start on Mar. 10!

Scott Wheeler has the Sharks picking defenseman Adam Jiricek at No. 14 in his most recent mock draft.

Daily Faceoff’s Colby Cohen thinks that both Will Smith and Celebrini will sign with the Sharks.

Sharks Ice Gilroy will look like this?

Around the NHL…

Here’s a thorough rundown of coaching candidates this summer.

Add Sheldon Keefe to the list of people looking for a job.

What will Utah’s NHL team be called? Here are the 20 choices.

David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk give their sides about their Game Two fight. That Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers’ second-round series is tied at two apiece.

Beautiful Artemi Panarin OT goal gives the New York Rangers a 3-0 lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Colorado Avalanche did not like what they thought was a high Jamie Benn hit on Devon Toews. That series is tied at one apiece after a 5-3 Dallas Stars victory.

ICYMI the Vancouver Canucks enjoyed an incredible Game One comeback over the Edmonton Oilers.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta