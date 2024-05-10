SJHN Daily: Warriors Celebrate Sharks Winning No. 1 Pick, Cohen Thinks Celebrini & Smith Will Sign

We should be hearing a lot more about the San Jose Sharks-Golden State Warriors connection in the coming years.

On Tuesday, the Sharks won the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft Lottery. It’s basically a certainty that they’ll select Macklin Celebrini first-overall.

Rick Celebrini, Macklin’s father, is the director of sports medicine and performance for the Warriors.

Rick Celebrini reported that he and his wife Robyn were glued to the TV on Tuesday, taking in the Draft Lottery. When they learned that the Sharks had won the No. 1 pick, he got a call from a future NBA Hall of Famer.

“I got a call from Chris Paul last night,” Celebrini told reporters at Chase Center on Wednesday. “He was driving home with his wife and called me when he heard the news. Got texts from the other guys and talked to the guys this morning.”

Macklin also has a well-documented relationship with Draymond Green and has had the privilege of seeing Steph Curry, among other Warriors, train.

