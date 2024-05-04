Our Too Early Sharks’ Off-Season Plan

Here’s our too-early San Jose Sharks’ off-season plan!

***Quick aside, Keegan’s microphone is muffled a bit this episode. We’re sorry, everyone! One day, we’ll have pristine audio every single time. But not this day. This is kind of like those workplace accident signs where they knock off 100 days since the last accident and replace it with zero. Again. Sigh.***

This week, Sheng and Keegan outline some potential off-season moves that could help make the 2024-2025 version of the Sharks be less embarrassing than this year’s. (53:45)

But before all that, we have a few quick-hitting topics this week (1:15).

We start with Will Smith watch: Is he signing or not? (2:30)

Sheng and Keegan preview the upcoming May 7th Draft Lottery odds and each run a simulation at Tankathon. Do the Sharks win? (6:10)

We highlight what Sheng has heard about some potential candidates for Sharks head coach. (13:15)

John McCarthy and the rest of the San Jose Barracuda coaching staff will be returning next season, despite some poor on-ice results. Why do Sheng and Keegan support their return? (29:30)

The Sharks want goaltending coach Thomas Speer back, even after David Quinn was let go. (37:21)

Finally, we revisit our pre-season bold predictions…how did Sheng and Keegan do? (42:20)

Finally, our off-season plan! Which of their free agents should the Sharks keep or let go? Who should they target in the free agency market? Can they make a good trade? (53:45)

How much cap and roster space could the San Jose Sharks have? (54:45)

Which of the Sharks’ UFAs and RFAs will they keep? Who should they allow to walk? (57:45)

What’s the order of positional need for San Jose this summer? (1:14:33)

Let’s talk to free agents first — Sheng has a couple intriguing longshot UFA targets. (1:22:14)

Keegan offers a longshot UFA signing at defense. (1:35:55)

Then, Keegan shares his favorite lower-end UFA targets. (1:39:00)

Sheng has a former Sharks defenseman in mind. (1:41:30)

Finally, Keegan offers some forward UFAs with some upside. (1:46:10)

That’s free agency, how can the San Jose Sharks improve via trade? (1:58:24)

Keegan proposes a Mikael Granlund trade. (1:58:44)

Going back, Sheng discusses why the Mikey Eyssimont trade was such a mistake, and how the thinking behind the deal helped pave the way for a disastrous 2023-24. (2:03:30)

What should Grier’s trade philosophy be this summer? (2:16:25)

Sheng is prioritizing distressed assets – who are a couple defenseman that the Sharks could target via trade? (2:17:55)

How about a trio of center candidates? (2:20:51)

Are the San Jose Sharks a better team with a couple of these realistic additions? (2:32:05)

