SJHN Daily: Marleau Has Advice for No. 1 Pick, Could Celebrini & Smith Stay in School?

Patrick Marleau knows all about the pressure of being a high San Jose Sharks’ draft pick.

In the 1997 Draft, the Sharks selected Marleau second-overall. On Monday, he was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, after a 23-year NHL career, and had this advice for San Jose’s 2024 first-round pick.

“Have your eyes and ears open when you come into the locker room, and just take it all in,” Marleau, who made his NHL debut right after he was drafted, said. “That work ethic is the biggest thing, and compete. If you bring those things and are willing to learn, you can find yourself in that dressing room for a long time.”

That’s likely to be Macklin Celebrini, after the San Jose Sharks won the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

Good thing, people have been raving about Celebrini’s coachability and work ethic and compete for years.

Akin to Marleau in 1997, Sharks GM Mike Grier believes Celebrini, 17, is physically and mentally ready for the NHL.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks won the Draft Lottery and the chance to draft former Jr. Shark Macklin Celebrini.

Sheng was behind the scenes at the real Draft Lottery, one of the few to see the San Jose Sharks‘ win before the TV reveal.

Macklin Celebrini isn’t phased by the prospect of joining a rebuild.

What was the best photo taken this San Jose Sharks season? San Jose Hockey Now photographer Dean Tait shared his favorites with us.

Joe Pavelski beat Tomas Hertl in the first-round battle between two former Sharks stars.

Other Sharks News…

Here’s how Sharks fans reacted to landing the first overall pick. (One guy brought the dab back from 2016.)

HOW WE FEELIN' SHARKS FAM?! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HcZMVhULDp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 8, 2024

Emily Kaplan has some good stories, including a great chirp, about Celebrini’s connection with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a first look at Macklin in teal.

BAY AREA MACKLIN 🔥 THE SAN JOSE SHARKS HAVE WON THE 2024 NHL DRAFT LOTTERY 🦈 pic.twitter.com/3gEJjwr488 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 7, 2024

There’s also this one, which did not require photoshop.

A throwback, potential future San Jose Sharks forward and 2024 1st overall pick Macklin Celebrini as a member of the San Jose Jr. Sharks U14 team. pic.twitter.com/0uEogZVXhx — Austin Kelly (@AustinReporting) May 7, 2024

He is pretty excited about the opportunity to return to the Bay.

"If I'm fortunate enough to get drafted there, I'd be very lucky." Macklin Celebrini chats about a potential future with the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/oP0Mu4emS3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2024

But wait!

Not to rain on the #SJSharks parade but there's intense chatter out there that both Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith will return to school next season. I'd think it's much less of a chance with the former but it's still no lock that the Sharks have one or both in September. — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) May 8, 2024

Around the NHL…

The Florida Panthers could be getting a key piece back soon to help them in Round 2.

Boston Bruins players are still marveling over rookie Mason Lohrei’s breakout game in Game 1 of the second round.

The New Jersey Devils could be targeting a top candidate for the Sharks gig for their vacant head coach position.

Here’s who Philly Hockey Now thinks could go to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 12. Some of those names could be available at 14, too.

Former Penguin Jake Guentzel is loving life in Carolina after coming off of a painful end in

Tony DeAngelo challenged former New York Rangers teammate K’Andre Miller to a fight.

Could the dangerous Colorado Avalanche be getting more dangerous? Jonathan Drouin is skating.

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Auston Matthews are named Ted Lindsay Award (and Hart Trophy) finalists.