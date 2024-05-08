Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Marleau Has Advice for No. 1 Pick, Could Celebrini & Smith Stay in School?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Patrick Marleau knows all about the pressure of being a high San Jose Sharks’ draft pick.

In the 1997 Draft, the Sharks selected Marleau second-overall. On Monday, he was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, after a 23-year NHL career, and had this advice for San Jose’s 2024 first-round pick.

“Have your eyes and ears open when you come into the locker room, and just take it all in,” Marleau, who made his NHL debut right after he was drafted, said. “That work ethic is the biggest thing, and compete. If you bring those things and are willing to learn, you can find yourself in that dressing room for a long time.”

That’s likely to be Macklin Celebrini, after the San Jose Sharks won the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

Good thing, people have been raving about Celebrini’s coachability and work ethic and compete for years.

Akin to Marleau in 1997, Sharks GM Mike Grier believes Celebrini, 17, is physically and mentally ready for the NHL.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks won the Draft Lottery and the chance to draft former Jr. Shark Macklin Celebrini.

Sheng was behind the scenes at the real Draft Lottery, one of the few to see the San Jose Sharks‘ win before the TV reveal.

Macklin Celebrini isn’t phased by the prospect of joining a rebuild.

What was the best photo taken this San Jose Sharks season? San Jose Hockey Now photographer Dean Tait shared his favorites with us.

Joe Pavelski beat Tomas Hertl in the first-round battle between two former Sharks stars.

Other Sharks News…

Here’s how Sharks fans reacted to landing the first overall pick. (One guy brought the dab back from 2016.)

Emily Kaplan has some good stories, including a great chirp, about Celebrini’s connection with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a first look at Macklin in teal.

There’s also this one, which did not require photoshop.

He is pretty excited about the opportunity to return to the Bay.

But wait!

Around the NHL…

The Florida Panthers could be getting a key piece back soon to help them in Round 2.

Boston Bruins players are still marveling over rookie Mason Lohrei’s breakout game in Game 1 of the second round.

The New Jersey Devils could be targeting a top candidate for the Sharks gig for their vacant head coach position.

Here’s who Philly Hockey Now thinks could go to the Philadelphia Flyers at No. 12. Some of those names could be available at 14, too.

Former Penguin Jake Guentzel is loving life in Carolina after coming off of a painful end in

Tony DeAngelo challenged former New York Rangers teammate K’Andre Miller to a fight.

Could the dangerous Colorado Avalanche be getting more dangerous? Jonathan Drouin is skating.

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon, and Auston Matthews are named Ted Lindsay Award (and Hart Trophy) finalists.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta