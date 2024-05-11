San Jose Sharks
Who Do 7 Mock Drafts Say Sharks Will Pick at No. 14?
“It’s signed, sealed, delivered.”
“The unanimous top prospect.”
“Easy peasy.”
“The obvious choice at No. 1.”
“There is nobody [else] in consideration to be the first overall.”
“No-doubt pick.”
“Surely will go to San Jose first overall.”
That’s how certain seven experts are that the San Jose Sharks will make Macklin Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.
Good thing for this article, the Sharks also have the No. 14 selection, acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer in the Erik Karlsson trade.
So who do Chris Peters of FloHockey, Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff, Craig Button of TSN, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, Rachel Doerrie of ESPN, Sam Cosentino of Sportsnet, and Elite Prospects have the San Jose Sharks picking 14th-overall right now?
These are all picks from their post-Draft Lottery mock drafts.
Cole Eiserman
This would be exciting!
Celebrini and Eiserman were friends at prep school Shattuck-St. Mary’s, and the 6-foot-0 right winger is arguably the premier goalscorer of the 2024 Draft.
Chris Peters wrote: “He’s a legit sniper and with the playmakers San Jose has lined up including last year’s top pick Will Smith, Eiserman could do a lot of damage with those guys.”
Adam Jiricek
However, the San Jose Sharks are in sore need of higher-end defensive prospects.
Up front, San Jose could be set with Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Quentin Musty leading the way. But on defense, only Shakir Mukhamadullin looks like a likely top-four rearguard.
Ellis, Wheeler, and Doerrie went for arguably the top defenseman outside of the sweet six of Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Artyom Levshunov, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, and Carter Yakemchuk.
The 6-foot-2 right-handed Jiricek, younger brother of David Jiricek, might be right up there if not for injuries this season.
“Jiricek is a good puck-mover who just dealt with some bad luck in the top Czech league,” Ellis wrote.
Wheeler added, “Viewed as a potential top-10 pick last summer before two knee injuries derailed his season and turned him into a wild card.”
“He will be the Sharks’ top prospect on the blue line,” Doerrie declared.
Beckett Sennecke
Elite Prospects actually has the Sharks passing on Yakemchuk in favor of the fast-rising 6-foot-2 right winger: “The Oshawa winger has been cooking the OHL playoffs thanks to his terrific set of hands and impressive work in tight space.”
Terik Parascak
Would this be a bit of a reach?
The 5-foot-11 winger is Button’s choice for the San Jose Sharks – but he doesn’t appear in the top-16 of any of the other lists featured here, showing up at No. 22 for Ellis and No. 31 for Doerrie.
“He’s an excellent dual threat as a shooter and a passer,” Ellis wrote, “be betting on the upside here.”
Michael Hage
Or could the San Jose Sharks keep fortifying themselves up the middle?
Cosentino wrote of the 6-foot-1 centerman, who endured his share of injuries this season: “A skilled player who moves around the ice well, with the added bonus of having a solid frame.”
Ellis added: “Scouts I’ve talked to think he could have easily been a top 10 pick if there was more of a sample size to build upon.”
What kinds of knee injuries did Jirickek have? And do people fully recover from those? If it hiders his mobility long-term, maybe we avoid.
I’m trying to go from what I remember but I’ve watched a ton of hockey since then so I might have some of the details wrong. If I recall correctly, he was hit and fell awkwardly, then came back and had another weird collision. I was taking some notes over at FtF on the game but my notes don’t really say much about what happened – the only comments I noted about it were: And Jiricek is hurt…looks like a leg injury (you could hear him yelling in pain on the broadcast). He managed to skate off mostly on his… Read more »
I don’t know about Jiricek. I understand defense is the greatest organizational need at this point, but two knee injuries before the age of 19? Worrisome. And he may be listed at 6’2 but he currently weighs 165 pounds. I don’t think this guy is ever going to have an imposing frame, and it might be possible that his body just isn’t built for the grind of pro hockey. Most importantly, considering the timeline of the elite forward prospects San Jose already has, it’s quite clear that our next top pairing defenseman isn’t coming via the draft. If the “sweet… Read more »
Almost no one that’s 6’2” and playing high level hockey can maintain a weight of 165lbs. Maturing takes care of that. The knees it’ll depend on the injuries. If they’re just ligaments he has a great chance to be fine moving forward.
I wonder how scouts view Eiserman vs Christall from last year: Eiserman’s supposed to be the better scorer of course, but Christall was another offensive gamebreaker who fell due to his pond hockey style
Start talking about the sharks making a huge move to jumpstart this rebuild and trade up to pick Zeev. They can fortify the lineup with veterans with the cap space they have and will have in ‘25
Hage sounds great! Don’t mind stacking centers. Will need a #1 D prospect soon though. Maybe by trade.
Like someone said above, I have a feeling we may buy our 1D via free agency in a couple years and probably draft a middle 6 guy this year/maybe next. But D prospects take longer, and if we want to be aiming for the playoffs in a few years, that may be the way to fit the players in the timeline. Which is fine, gotta build a team in many ways – draft/development and FA, with some luck sprinkled in.
Nikita Zadorov is a mountain of a man and playing big time playoff minutes right now maybe we pay him and draft more speed and skill up front
Of the players listed I’d want Eiserman, Sennecke, Jiricek, Hage, Parascak. If Yakumchuk is available I’d slot him just behind Eiserman in that order. If we get out of this draft with Celebrini, Eiserman, Freij, & Pulkkinen or Celebrini, Yakumchuk, Badinka, Pulkkinen as the Shark picks in the first 2 rounds, I’ll be a happy man.
My only concern with your Celebrini, Eiserman, Freij, & Pulkkinen list is our biggest weakness is RD and none of those players are RD. That said, generally just go BPA.
Yes, that’s my concern with it too. Really hoping Yakumchuk falls to 14 or GMMG can trade up to get him. Getting Eiserman would force one of Eklund, Musty or Eiserman to play their off wing as well, but like you said best player available, I’d take him anyway.
Need a meme of Musty with the biggest shit-eating grin and $$ in his eyes at the prospect of playing with either/both Celebrini and Smith, PLUS Eklund, for a decade or more
I heard that right after the lottery, both guys called Mike Knuble and Glen Murray for advice on which yacht to buy.
14OA isn’t ideally situated this year to address our bigger needs. Some of the common knocks on our prospect pool are lack of star power (should improve this year regardless), weak on D and weak on goalies. Best player available at 14 has a high chance of being a forward, and that helps the star power problem, but leaves our pool forward heavy. Not a bad problem to have, and makes a later trade for D potentially more viable, but still not ideal. We want to build our D through the draft as much as possible. We can’t attack the… Read more »
Totally agree. I feel like winning the lottery allows them leeway to be aggressive like that, too. If they’d ended up with second or third overall, sure maybe they want as many shots as possible and use all four of those picks in the top 42. But with Celebrini guaranteed and roster spots for high end forwards filling up fast, why not package 14 and 33 to move up even just one or two slots where there’s a much higher chance one of those six best defensemen is still available. They can still probably take someone like Badinka at 42… Read more »
We need Sharks nasty bite!! Panthers an Rangers would be excellent role models for Sharks to follow!! Hockey equally tough 💪 Ness equally playoff success!