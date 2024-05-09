Sharks Have Interviewed Warsofsky for Head Coach, How About Carle & Leach? (+)

Mike Grier says that the San Jose Sharks’ coaching search will be a “long process”.

“We’re just in the early stages of it, going down the interviews, so nothing really to report too much on it. We’ll be thorough and have kind of a long process,” he said on Tuesday, after the Sharks won the Draft Lottery.

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that the Sharks have interviewed Ryan Warsofsky for their head coach position.

Warsofsky, 36, was an assistant coach under David Quinn for the last two seasons, so Grier has a lot of familiarity with him. Warsofsky was also a candidate for the position in the summer of 2022, before Grier opted for Quinn. Over the last two seasons, Warsofsky has run the defense and the penalty kill.

Keep in mind, like Grier says, the Sharks are early in the process, which I believe.

Here’s what else I’ve heard about the San Jose Sharks coaching search – in regards to David Carle, Jay Leach, and others.