San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!
It’s a brand-new day for the San Jose Sharks…it’s time for Macklin Celebrini…and a mailbag!
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will once again take your questions in a special subscriber mailbag.
Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below. Keegan and I will pick the best questions and answer them THIS SATURDAY AFTERNOON. Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.
If possible, please use your e-mail that you subscribe with in your comment! That makes it easier for me to verify your subscription.
We haven’t heard much about the Sharks coaching search, were they waiting to see if landing Celebrini would attract more sought after coaches?
How does the drafting of Celebrini (in addition to other recent draftees) impact the process for the next coaching hire?
With Celebrini now added, where do you see the Sharks’ many prospects lining up in two more years (2026-27 season), assuming none of the top ones are traded in the meantime? And does that look like the core of a playoff team to you?
With the 14th pick, do the sharks try to trade up to get closer to picking a top level defenseman like Zeev Buium or do they stick with the four picks in the top 45?
Do you think that this draft (after Celebrini) will be the one where the Sharks start picking for need instead of just “best player available” as they start to fill out their future roster? If so, what’s their biggest need? Blue line depth? Goaltending depth? Bottom 6?
with the addition of smith + celebrini and a promising pool of prospects that san jose has, what free agents do you think grier can possibly persuade to come to san jose?
Sheng, if I give you $10, will you buy me lottery tix?
Do we have a good a attacking defenseman prospect in the pipeline, if not, do think GMMG will target one in the upcoming draft? (Thank you too Sheng for all your great coverage of our Sharkies!)
In what scenario do the Sharks NOT pick Celebrini?
This is ridiculous, but do you foresee a scenario where both Smith and Celebrini stay in Boston and the Sharks keep on tanking… this time for James Hagens?? Would Hasso be willing to let this happen?
What type of free agents is Mike Grier going to target to play with Celebrini and Smith? Is he going to go for the scoring type or the physical type ?
Hey guys, thanks for doing the podcast, I especially enjoyed the Cam Robinson interview!
Question: How would a comparison play out between Cagnoni and Olen Zellweger? Both smaller, 5’9″ (according to EP) left shot D. Both put up huge offensive seasons in the same league (WHL).
Zellweger is a very highly regarded D prospect just cracking the NHL, so is there anything specific Cagnoni should try to emulate from Zellweger’s game/development path to give himself a better chance?
Have the odds of Will Smith signing with the Sharks this offseason increased after the draft lottery, in your opinion? And do you think Celebrini comes to SJ next year, or does he go back to BU?
Where do you see Bordeleau and Gushchin fiiting into the Sharks future? Should Grier trade one or both of them?
How can the Sharks improve their defense next year? Which current Sharks defensemen should stay and which should go? Which defensemen should the Sharks target to acquire via trade or free agency (realistic)? Should they target big, physical, shut down defenders or offensive puck movers who can run a power play?