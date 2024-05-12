Time To Celebrini! Sharks’ Draft Lottery Victory Mailbag

Welcome to a post-Draft Lottery victory mailbag!

Sharksmustbealways asked if the Sharks were waiting for the Draft Lottery result to help them lure a better head coach candidate? (3:10)

Amorris209 wondered generally how Macklin Celebrini affects the process for the coaching search? (4:20)

Jigglz brought up Tim Kawakami’s recent criticism of Sharks owner Hasso Plattner: Would the franchise be better if Plattner was seen or heard from more? (6:10)

Jamnjon asked if the Sharks should target smaller prospects like Alexander Zetterberg or Justin Poirier in the mid to later rounds? (17:00)

Rob S wondered how Sheng was selected to witness the actual Draft Lottery? Also, who’s the San Jose Sharks’ goalie of the future? And will the Sharks ever host a Sharks game at Tech CU Arena? (22:08)

David Gotlieb loves pets! He asked about Mushu’s favorites and if Keegan has pets. (37:09)

Josh Frojelin wondered if Ethan Cardwell could make the San Jose Sharks out of camp next season? (41:35)

Mike suggested perhaps trading the No. 14 pick for a more NHL-ready young defenseman? (45:42)

James R wondered what it would take for the San Jose Sharks to land Mitch Marner this summer? (1:01:30)

_sharkzilla_ asked when San Jose Hockey Now would get scout opinions on the Sharks’ post-Celebrini prospect pool? (1:10:10)

Stephanie K wondered what the last straw for David Quinn was? She also wondered about how Sheng feels about going into the 2024 Draft, getting to cover the No. 1 pick. Finally, how does Celebrini stack up versus other recent top prospects? (1:14:47)

Timorous me asked what was Sheng’s reaction to the Sharks winning the Draft Lottery? (1:24:02)

Nimrod wondered if Luca Cagnoni is better served playing his overage season in the WHL or going to the AHL? (1:33:05)

Zeke discussed the possibility of trading the no. 33 pick for a 2025 first-round pick? (1:38:47)

Alaskan_ice checked in on Sheng and Keegan’s relationship. (1:44:50)

Michael K wondered if we go out of our way to deflate expectations of San Jose Sharks prospects? (1:51:24)

Splash114 asked how the Sharks should go about adding a true No. 1 or 2 defensemen to the organization? (2:02:11)

Chris Braun wondered if the Sharks should add a veteran center to help mentor Celebrini, especially if Couture is still injured? (2:07:51)

KuperKris suggested some theoretical additions to the team: Could the Sharks push for the wild card? (2:12:40)

Fin Coe checked in on the Sharks’ Russian scout situation and the Kevin Whitmer investigation. (2:17:43)

Alex Genadinik wondered where William Eklund would go in a 2021 re-Draft? (2:19:05)

Blue Science asked if the Sharks should go for a defenseman no matter what at No. 14? (2:27:43)

Recycle Shark wondered how the Sharks should improve their defense next year and if Thomas Bordeleau or Danil Gushchin are destined to get traded? (2:32:52)

Lakshya Jain asked if we think the Sharks will sign both Will Smith and Celebrini this off-season? (2:40:00)

Matthias893 wanted our thoughts on how Cagnoni stacks up compared to Olen Zellweger? (2:43:30)

Tony asked who Mike Grier should target at UFA forward this summer? (2:44:52)

James wondered if Hasso would stomach another tank in 2024-25, this time for James Hagens? (2:46:10)

David Rowley asked if the Sharks would target a more offensive defenseman in this year’s draft? (2:49:35)

Patrick wondered what the Sharks’ greatest positional needs are going into the Draft? (2:50:45)

Matt Railo asked, after winning the Draft Lottery, if the San Jose Sharks should have the core of a playoff team soon? (2:53:08)

