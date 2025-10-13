Brodie Brazil Sheds Light on Leaving NBC, Role With Sharks

Last September, Brodie Brazil announced he would not be returning to NBC Sports California as host of San Jose Sharks and Oakland Athletics’ pregame and postgame shows.

“Within two hours of that coming out in the morning, I had texts from multiple current Sharks players [and] former Sharks players,” Brazil told San Jose Hockey Now. “Logan [Couture] sent me one of the nicest texts that I’ve ever gotten from any professional athlete. Todd McLellan texted me. Doug Wilson called me, Joe Will… So many people who had no idea that this was all happening reached out.”

Now, Brazil is entering his first full season with the San Jose Sharks as a host and content creator. While it all worked out in the end, having his contract not renewed took a toll on the Bay Area native after 16 years with NBC.

“It’s draining mentally and physically,” Brazil explained. “I wasn’t sleeping very well for weeks. It’s a lot of transition to figure out. To get that response from those people initially was a huge boost, just to feeling right again.”

Brazil knew for weeks he was not returning to NBC before making the announcement. He and the network agreed to sit on the news for a bit, to not distract from coverage of the A’s final season in Oakland. Still, Brazil has never gotten a full answer on the decision to let him go.

“It was never directly explained to me, on a fine scale, ‘Here’s the reasons why,'” Brazil shared. “But I think I could piece together all the big picture reasons. The landscape of baseball was changing over there, and was part of my role for a lot of years, more than 15 years. That certainly was a part of it.”

However, Brazil was quickly in contact with the San Jose Sharks about creating a new role with the organization.

“Their instant communication of, ‘Do you think we have something here?’; ‘Would you?’; ‘Have you ever considered working for us?’; when I heard those words, it was pretty special to think that at least the opportunity would be there,” Brazil said. “Or at least, we could have this conversation and see where it goes.”

On Dec. 18, Brazil announced he was joining the Sharks. In his role, he makes short and long-form video content, often with Sharks players and staff.

“What I can say is how awesome [the Sharks] were in the process of, not only inquiring [if] I wanted to do something, but for both sides to figure out if there was even a role that I could fit [in], Brazil shared.”I did not want to come in as a charity case. I appreciate them wrapping their arms around me and bringing me in.”

The veteran content creator brings 25 years of broadcast skills and on-air experience. Also, he’s familiar to any San Jose Sharks fan who watched NBC Sports California’s pregame or postgame coverage in the last decade.

“In the video production regard, I’m able to do so many things by myself and have it look as if a team of people are working on it,” he added.

Brazil also shared he was considering other jobs, covering Northern California sports at local media organizations. But, continuing his coverage of the Sharks was near to his heart.

“I did not want to throw away all those connections and all those years of effort,” he said. “Love and blood, sweat and tears, that’s the part that gets me sentimental. To think that it all gets to continue. And, gets to continue directly with the team… I can’t even imagine if I took this job with the Seattle Kraken. I’m not from there. Their brief history doesn’t have the same meaning to me as the Sharks’ does.”

His job with the San Jose Sharks could last a long time with their recent commitment to stay in San Jose. Not to beat a dead horse, but the other Bay Area sports organization Brazil covered did not make a similar commitment.

“Having experienced the A’s situation makes me appreciate the Sharks and the City of San Jose for working something out that’s mutually beneficial, that everybody’s happy with,” he said. “With the agreement going to 2051, I’ve done the math, I’ll be 70-years-old that season. I’m going to be pretty pissed off if I’m not 70, still working for the Sharks. That’s not serious, but it kinda is on my mind.”

Brazil joins the Sharks as they’re gaining national attention once again. Top young talents like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Yaroslav Askarov should all play for the team at some point this season. What can fans expect from Brazil’s coverage of this young, exciting Sharks team?

“I don’t want to give away what they are, but there’s several more places I want to take people that normally they’re not allowed,” he shared. “Cameras aren’t allowed there. I’m hoping to do a little bit more of that.”

Brazil concluded that the best part of staying involved with the Sharks is the unwavering support from fans:

“The thing that warms my heart the most is to still come across fans who, the first thing they’ll say is, ‘I’m so glad that you landed here with us, and we get to keep you,'” Brazil said. “I melt when I hear that, because I feel the same way.”