SJHN Daily: Scout Says Celebrini Best Rookie in NHL, Legends Game Highlights

The night before Joe Thornton’s number was hung high in the SAP Center’s rafters, the San Jose Sharks hosted a Legends Game in his honor.

BREAKING ‼️ The Legends Game rosters are here! All your #SJSharks favorites are back in town to celebrate Jumbo. @SAP x #19ForeverTeal x #GreatestOfAllTeal pic.twitter.com/pLgaLHGr2Q — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 22, 2024

Here are some of the highlights from a fun night!

Joe Thornton and his son River take a solo lap, then all his old teammates pour out wearing No. 19 pic.twitter.com/HdKUnxpTNI — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Thornton started on Team Teal, getting a secondary assist on their first goal. He then got credited with an unconventional tertiary assist on the next two goals, quickly getting Team Teal out to a 3-1 lead. Basically, he was given a secondary assist on every goal, whether or not he was on the ice. Eventually, he scored one of his own off of an assist from Joe Pavelski.

Finally! Thornton from Pavelski! 4-2 Teal pic.twitter.com/pn2wPf5n3V — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Evgeni Nabokov showed that he’s still got it over the course of the night, making some big saves.

Nabby like wall pic.twitter.com/N8YtelX471 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Once Team Teal took a 5-2 lead, Thornton switched sides in an attempt to help make a comeback. Team White tied it up, forcing a shootout where Pavelski won it for Team Teal.

Vintage Patty Marleau goal! Speed off the wing, snipe! pic.twitter.com/dVO78hOoLr — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

No one’s guess for the equalizer! Alexei Semenov pic.twitter.com/pWnb8zv4AC — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Marleau goes for the circus shot, but Nabokov closes the door…literally! 😂 pic.twitter.com/xsFP91ftLb — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Pavelski wins it in the shootout! Nabby loves it! pic.twitter.com/vEMKlpOMQe — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

For Teal, Ryane Clowe, Tommy Wingels, Mike Ricci, Thornton, and Mike Brown scored.

Raffi Torres, Devin Setoguchi, Scott Hannan, Marleau, and Semenov scored for White.

Joe Pavelski played in San Jose Sharks gear for the first time since his departure from the team in 2019.

Kasper Halttunen is already making an impact in the OHL:

What a fabulous experience being on the @SanJoseSharks Teal Carpet for Joe Thornton’s jersey retirement #BayAreaSportsWrap pic.twitter.com/BIw50gGP7W — RyanLeong 梁俊民 🖖  (@RyanLeong) November 24, 2024

Macklin Celebrini is getting noticed nationally for his strong performances:

A brief mention of Macklin Celebrini praise on today’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. 🔊#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/2lngVrvDpR — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) November 22, 2024

Zach Werenski had a phenomenal week for the Columbus Blue Jackets:

Career firsts and franchise records – defenceman Zach Werenski led the league in points while capping his week with the OTG in a @BlueJacketsNHL win as our NHLPA Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/yAeeMXxHD0 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 22, 2024

Matvei Michkov got the overtime goal in his first game against Connor Bedard: