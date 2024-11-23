Connect with us

Hockey History

SJHN Daily: Scout Says Celebrini Best Rookie in NHL, Legends Game Highlights

Published

3 hours ago

on

The night before Joe Thornton’s number was hung high in the SAP Center’s rafters, the San Jose Sharks hosted a Legends Game in his honor.

Here are some of the highlights from a fun night!

Thornton started on Team Teal, getting a secondary assist on their first goal. He then got credited with an unconventional tertiary assist on the next two goals, quickly getting Team Teal out to a 3-1 lead. Basically, he was given a secondary assist on every goal, whether or not he was on the ice. Eventually, he scored one of his own off of an assist from Joe Pavelski.

Evgeni Nabokov showed that he’s still got it over the course of the night, making some big saves.

Once Team Teal took a 5-2 lead, Thornton switched sides in an attempt to help make a comeback. Team White tied it up, forcing a shootout where Pavelski won it for Team Teal.

For Teal, Ryane Clowe, Tommy Wingels, Mike Ricci, Thornton, and Mike Brown scored.

Raffi Torres, Devin Setoguchi, Scott Hannan, Marleau, and Semenov scored for White.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Joe Pavelski played in San Jose Sharks gear for the first time since his departure from the team in 2019.

What are the San Jose Sharks worth?

Joe Thornton‘s former teammates discussed who Jumbo actually is as a person.

Yaroslav Askarov showed character in his Sharks debut.

Other Sharks News…

Kasper Halttunen is already making an impact in the OHL:

Macklin Celebrini is getting noticed nationally for his strong performances:

Around the League…

Stefan Noesen is having a strong season for the New Jersey Devils.

Morgan Frost is struggling for Philadelphia, and his name has started appearing in trade rumors as a result.

The New York Islanders aren’t living up to their expectations.

Zach Werenski had a phenomenal week for the Columbus Blue Jackets:

The Boston Bruins are hoping their coaching change will spark some key players.

The Pittsburgh Penguins‘ plan isn’t clear for their fans.

Jordan Eberle is out for at least three months for the Seattle Kraken.

The Calder Trophy battle is intensifying.

Matvei Michkov got the overtime goal in his first game against Connor Bedard:

 

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ty Comes

Was John Scott in the game? I thought he was gonna be

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info