SJHN Daily: What’s Sharks’ Franchise Worth? Hertl on Jumbo Jersey Retirement

The San Jose Barracuda announced their leadership group for the 2024-25 season.

Jimmy Schuldt, who joined the Barracuda this season, was named the next captain of the team. Meanwhile, there were four alternate captains selected who will alternate at home and on the road. Colin White and Scott Sabourin will wear a letter when the Barracuda play at TechCU Arena. Andrew Poturalski and Lucas Carlsson will have that distinction while they’re on the road.

We have our leadership group for the 2024-25 season🙌 #BarracudaHockey pic.twitter.com/Lp2fzzAjLn — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 20, 2024

Schuldt was previously captain of St. Cloud State University during his collegiate days, more recently he was an alternate captain for the Rochester Americans of the AHL during the 2021-22 season. Schuldt has made a single appearance in the NHL, while he was a member of the Vegas Golden Knights.

White and Sabourin bring considerable NHL experience which will be valuable for their younger teammates. Both were in the NHL as recently as last season, with White making a total of 28 appearances split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Sabourin made three appearances with the San Jose Sharks.

Carlsson and Poturalski both also bring NHL experience to the table, but have spent the majority of their career at the AHL level and have established themselves as strong leaders.

