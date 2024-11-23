Connect with us

GOTTA SEE IT: Zetterlund Pays Tribute to Joe Thornton With Beard Celly

3 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

On Saturday night, the San Jose Sharks honored a key part of their history when they retired Joe Thornton’s number. After the ceremony concluded, the Sharks faced the Buffalo Sabres and it didn’t take long for the current Sharks to honor the past.

Halfway through the first period, Jake Walman fired a shot from the point which was tipped. James Reimer made the initial save for Buffalo, but Fabian Zetterlund put the rebound away for his eighth goal of the season and giving the San Jose Sharks a 1-0 lead. After scoring, Zetterlund paid tribute to Thornton with a “beard stroking” celebration.

During the intermission, Drew Remenda asked Zetterlund about the celebration:

Just over a minute after Zetterlund scored, Peyton Krebs scored an equalizer. He responded with a tribute to Thornton of his own by pointing at the No. 19 on the back of his jersey.

While it’s clear that the San Jose Sharks have been heavily influenced by Thornton, Krebs’s celebration showed that they’re not the only ones. Jumbo’s impact extends across the entire league, not just the Sharks.

