Who Is Joe Thornton? Sharks Legends Describe Jumbo (+)

Everybody in the hockey world knows about Joe Thornton.

But a few were lucky enough to know him off of the ice, and even fewer knew him on the ice.

On the eve of the San Jose Sharks retiring Joe Thornton’s No. 19 on Nov. 23, some of his former teammates described him, both on and off of the ice, painting a picture of the real “Jumbo”.

Patrick Marleau, Joe Pavelski, Mike Grier, Scott Thornton, and Dan Boyle shared their thoughts.