Preview/Lines #53: Kurashev & Mukhamadullin Back in Line-Up, Sherwood Update

CALGARY — The San Jose Sharks are getting healthier.

Winger Philipp Kurashev (upper-body), out since Dec. 13, and defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body), out since Jan. 3, are back.

They’ll be replacing Pavol Regenda and Timothy Liljegren, respectively, in the line-up.

“He’s done some good things for us. We like him a lot,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Regenda. “We think Chevy’s ready. Gives us another element of speed.”

Of Liljegren: “Lily’s played some pretty good hockey. Just want to get Mukh in.”

San Jose Sharks (27-21-4)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

We’ll see lines during warm-ups.

Warsofsky also mentioned that Toffoli, Celebrini & Misa have been playing through illness, but all doing better (and all in the line-up this afternoon) — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 31, 2026

San Jose has just two games left before the Olympic break after this afternoon, will Kiefer Sherwood make his Sharks debut before then?

“We’re hopeful. We’re hopeful,” Warsofsky said. “We’re getting closer.”

Calgary Flames (21-26-6)

This is how the Flames lined up last game:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 1 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.