San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #53: Kurashev & Mukhamadullin Back in Line-Up, Sherwood Update
CALGARY — The San Jose Sharks are getting healthier.
Winger Philipp Kurashev (upper-body), out since Dec. 13, and defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body), out since Jan. 3, are back.
They’ll be replacing Pavol Regenda and Timothy Liljegren, respectively, in the line-up.
“He’s done some good things for us. We like him a lot,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Regenda. “We think Chevy’s ready. Gives us another element of speed.”
Of Liljegren: “Lily’s played some pretty good hockey. Just want to get Mukh in.”
San Jose Sharks (27-21-4)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
We’ll see lines during warm-ups.
Warsofsky also mentioned that Toffoli, Celebrini & Misa have been playing through illness, but all doing better (and all in the line-up this afternoon)
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 31, 2026
San Jose has just two games left before the Olympic break after this afternoon, will Kiefer Sherwood make his Sharks debut before then?
“We’re hopeful. We’re hopeful,” Warsofsky said. “We’re getting closer.”
Calgary Flames (21-26-6)
This is how the Flames lined up last game:
Sharangovich-Backlund-Coronato
Zary-Kadri-Pospisil
Huberdeau-Frost-Gridin
Farabee-Kirkland-Klapka
Kuznetsov-Weegar
Bahl-Whitecloud
Hanley-Brzustewicz
Cooley (Starter)
Wolf pic.twitter.com/fCX4GCTf9w
— Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) January 30, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is at 1 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Crazy that no one cares about spread illness anymore. Vancouver was sick, and now the Sharks are sick. I wish the athletes (and people in general) would show that’s it’s important to try not to spread illness. Anyone and everyone can be a lead by example, even if they’re not in a position of authority.
Bruh you wear mask in your car by yourself don’t you
It’s not about me, but yeah, actually I do drive with my mask on sometimes. I’m not ashamed of it! I mask anytime I leave the apartment, and sometimes I leave it on for the convenience on short drives in the neighborhood to buy dog food or groceries.
Btw, it’s (almost) never too late to start wearing a mask! Who cares what people think?
Found you a profile pic
These are professional athletes man. It happens, and you can’t avoid it. You can take certain measures to try but it is inevitable.
You can avoid spreading illness by not playing when you’re sick. Test on game days and practice days, isolate if you’re sick.
I’d think the team owners or (Bettman) could implement this protocol anytime.
I get the concern but you’d literally being postponing or forfeiting games if you did that.
Iorio claimed by the Rangers. Now Drury owes us two
Piss
Grier better collect, Drury could be out soon. Rangers fans are not amused!
As expected Vinny gets claimed, who knew? EVERYONE!
Unexpected that NYR would claim him but they are 5th in the claiming order ahead of ALLCAPS. NYR now have 4 RHD: Borgen Schneider, Morrow & Iorio. This is not counting Fox who is LTIR.
Could be s prelude to a Schneider trade but to where, idk.
Rothgar, I’m sorry your boy got claimed! Wasn’t it you who correctly predicted the Sharks would claim him?
Yup, it was him/ them/…
If they get Scheider back and he becomes what some say he can I’ll be ok with this. Not happy, but ok. Would prefer to have them both.
Let’s win this one!