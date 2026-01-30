SJHN Daily: Smith Channels Judi Jupiter TikTok in Ad, Iorio Waived

In a recent collaboration with Bauer, San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith paid homage to his viral TikTok with Judi Jupiter from October.

The promotional video, which used audio from Jupiter’s original TikTok, showed Smith following her instructions once again, but this time, it was on the ice.

Jupiter released multiple videos of Smith and his teammate Macklin Celebrini in October and November. The Bauer collaboration draws inspiration from the first video, which is the highest performing video and is currently sitting just under 950,000 views on TikTok.

Back when the video was initially released, Smith called the encounter, “Super random,” before adding, “She didn’t even know if she was going to post it, that’s what she said. She ended up posting it, and now it’s going viral.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks have inquired about New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin.

Why is Artemi Panarin a fit (or not) for the Sharks?

Timothy Liljegren and the Sharks lost a heartbreaker in Edmonton.

Cat Toffoli joined the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen is heading to the NCAA.

Other Sharks News…

Connor McDavid has been impressed by Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks are “the best show in Bay Area sports”.

Iorio (SJ) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 30, 2026

The Sharks still remember the low points of their rebuild, like a 10-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks three years ago.

Celebrini’s career is seemingly mirroring McDavid.

The Worcester Railers of the ECHL pay tribute to the Sharks’ old AHL affiliate.

Around the League…

Does Jason Robertson make sense for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Colorado Avalanche lock up Sam Malinski with new deal.

Slow starts have been a theme in January for the Florida Panthers.

Jack Hughes being evaluated for an injury.

Todd McLellan wants to treat run up to the Olympics like a playoff series.

Patrick Kane breaks Mike Modano’s US record.

Where do the Montreal Canadiens‘ goaltenders need to improve?