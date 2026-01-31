Sharks Lose Iorio to Rangers

CALGARY — The San Jose Sharks are deep enough, they’re actually losing players off waivers.

On Friday, the Sharks waived defenseman Vincent Iorio. On Saturday, the New York Rangers, the fifth-worst team in the NHL, swooped in to claim Iorio.

Iorio, 23, is a mobile 6-foot-4 right-handed blueliner, who makes an excellent transition pass, but is still learning the finer art of defending in the best league in the world. Iorio has three assists in 21 games in teal this season, playing 16:30 a night.

The San Jose Sharks had previously claimed the 2021 second-round pick off waivers from the Washington Capitals in October.

Besides losing a promising young defenseman, the Sharks have also lost a really fun locker room personality.

Iorio, who grew up in Vancouver, has also known Macklin Celebrini and his family for a long time.

In place of Iorio, the San Jose Sharks have activated young defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin off IR.

As for Iorio, hopefully he’ll be able to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er on a struggling Rangers squad that should be able to offer him plenty of ice-time.