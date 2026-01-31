San Jose Sharks
Sharks Lose Iorio to Rangers
CALGARY — The San Jose Sharks are deep enough, they’re actually losing players off waivers.
On Friday, the Sharks waived defenseman Vincent Iorio. On Saturday, the New York Rangers, the fifth-worst team in the NHL, swooped in to claim Iorio.
Iorio, 23, is a mobile 6-foot-4 right-handed blueliner, who makes an excellent transition pass, but is still learning the finer art of defending in the best league in the world. Iorio has three assists in 21 games in teal this season, playing 16:30 a night.
The San Jose Sharks had previously claimed the 2021 second-round pick off waivers from the Washington Capitals in October.
Besides losing a promising young defenseman, the Sharks have also lost a really fun locker room personality.
Iorio, who grew up in Vancouver, has also known Macklin Celebrini and his family for a long time.
In place of Iorio, the San Jose Sharks have activated young defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin off IR.
As for Iorio, hopefully he’ll be able to establish himself as a full-time NHL’er on a struggling Rangers squad that should be able to offer him plenty of ice-time.
NOO!!!
Agreed. Thrid team this season.
Separately, I wonder if this settles the wink-wink/nod-nod agreement SJS had with NYR regarding Goodrow. We will never know.
I guarantee this transaction has nothing at all to do with Goodrow becoming a Shark two years ago.
Settles? Kind of seems like they owe us even more now. RHDs are our 1 desperately short commodity.
Agreed.
I’m surprised he lasted ’til the 5th spot. The questions wasn’t if he’d get claimed, it was who would get him. A great pick-up, wasted. While GMMG has been really good overall, there are reasons to question him at points. This is one of them. This one stings –losing at the position of greatest need with a promising young player. The d-corp is now, by age, 19, 24, 26, 27, 29, 33 and 34. Sure would like to have had a 23 in there, instead of the 33. Perhaps his overloading on contracts and acquisitions caught up to him here.… Read more »
Thought he was really finding his game here as well. He was on the upward trajectory.
I hope this is because something better is in the works. You didn’t hear Iorio’s name a lot when on the ice. But considering why our defenders names are usually called, that was a good thing.
Couldn’t have said it better.
Bummed but I’m sure GMMG had his reasons and I wish Oreo nothing but success. He had something I thought 🤷🏻♂️
I assume this means none of the sharks D-men are getting traded? Or if they are, a dman is comming back in the deal?
It would be strange to lose Iorio like this right before losing someone else to a trade.
are we deep in D 🤦♂️
Deep in legit5-6 guys anyway…
First move that really irked me from Grier. Huge 24-year old RHD that has some potential and would fit this teams’ needs and future growth. Only saving grace was it didn’t cost us anything. I think Iorio thrives in the next couple of years. Hopefully Grier makes up for it with a couple of slick moves before the deadline. My guess is he will make a couple, but the big acquisitions will come in the off-season. Imo