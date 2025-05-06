Grier Talks No. 2 Pick, Eklund Extension, Captain Celebrini?

Second place ain’t bad when it comes to the 2025 Draft.

The San Jose Sharks, the worst team in the NHL this past season, had the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in Monday’s Draft Lottery. They didn’t get it, losing the first-overall selection to the New York Islanders. But they did come out with the second pick of the 2025 Draft.

So who might the San Jose Sharks select at No. 2?

GM Mike Grier spoke after the Draft Lottery, discussing consensus No. 2 Michael Misa, and other topics, like a potential contract extension for William Eklund and possibly making Macklin Celebrini the captain of the Sharks.

Here were my takeaways from Grier’s availability.

Who’s No. 2?

The San Jose Sharks clearly need to add defense to their organization, but there’s a good chance that blueliner Matthew Schaefer, the current consensus first-overall pick, won’t be available to them.

“It’s probably a little forward-heavy after Schaefer,” Grier admitted.

It’s a good problem to have, at least. Five forward prospects stand out right now, arguably led by Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa.