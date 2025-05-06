San Jose Barracuda
Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!
We’re No. 2!
The San Jose Sharks, the worst team in the NHL, did not get the first-overall pick in the 2025 Draft, but came out with the No. 2 selection.
What’s next for the Sharks this off-season?
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will once again take your questions in a special subscriber mailbag.
Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below. Keegan and I will pick the best questions and answer them this weekend. Every subscriber will get at least one question answered.
If possible, please use your e-mail that you subscribe with in your comment! That makes it easier for me to verify your subscription.
Now there is a decent chance Schaefer is gone first, so SJ will be getting a really good forward. That’s fine.
Do you guys see Grier packaging the late 1st from Dallas and some other assets to move up and grab a D man or will he settle for a Dman that falls around 28th-32nd ? Any compelling targets?
He probably needs to go back for another year assuming he can play college. But would love it if he turned pro and they ran the Smith protocol on him.
I think if Misa is taken at 2, both Misa & Smith will spend time at center in the coming years. Most modern hockey structures have centers and wingers shift responsibilities based on how play develops. It’s never a bad thing to have too many centers. Remember when the Sharks had natural centers Thornton, Marleau, Pavelski, Couture & Hertl in their top 6. Their play will dictate who plays there more often, but as Joe Pavelski once said to the question ” when was the last time you played center?” After being listed at center for the first time in… Read more »
I don’t want to say it was a bit of bad luck to land in the #2 slot for us, because I couldn’t decide between Schaeffer and Misa when I thought about who I wanted. Most posters thought Schaeffer was the best target, and maybe he is, but we all know that defense is a sore spot for the Sharks. OTOH, scoring is also. Misa seems like a natural to pair with Smith. If we could up our goals by 30 just from this draft pick, we can always dip into the FA market for a solid defenseman. We need… Read more »