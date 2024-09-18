Laroque Healthiest He’s Been in 3 Years, Pulli Likes Smaller Ice

Gannon Laroque is the healthiest he’s felt in three seasons.

“I’m feeling good,” the 21-year-old told reporters at the Rookie Faceoff. “It’s nice to have a big smile on my face again.”

Two seasons ago, Gannon Laroque played only four games in his final WHL season and had to rehab from two separate hip surgeries. In 2023-24, Laroque dealt with more injuries and played only 18 games between the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda and ECHL’s Wichita Thunder.

Now, the San Jose Sharks’ 2021 fourth-rounder is feeling healthier and stronger — product of the 10 pounds of muscle he gained from a full, healthy offseason of training.

“Even just my stride, I feel a little bit more confident,” Laroque said. “Mentally, that’s huge too, because the game of hockey is pretty mental.”

After the Rookie Faceoff, Laroque will head San Jose Sharks and Barracuda training camp, hoping to gain some consistent playing time with either team. The youngster is focused on carrying his smile and good health into his second full season of professional hockey.

“Be healthy, be confident,” Laroque said. “Be who I am, not trying to be anybody else. I want to have a full-time role and just gain experience.”

Fellow Barracuda defenseman Valtteri Pulli, signed by the Sharks last summer, had three goals and 10 points in 59 games in his AHL debut season. The 6-foot-5 23-year-old was one of the more established players at this year’s Rookie Faceoff and was an alternate captain for the tournament.

“It adds a little confidence and responsibility,” Pulli said of earning a letter. “We’ve got a lot of young, great guys here. I’ve already been here for a year, so I can show those guys how things work here.”

For Pulli, last season was his first on smaller North American ice after three playing seasons of professional Finnish hockey. Now, he’s confident he can use his mind and 216-pound frame to stop plays.

“I can anticipate plays more,” Pulli said. “Playing more with my head up and scanning [more]. That’s a big thing here, coming into the small rink. In Europe, you’ve got more time to improvise with the puck. Here when you get the puck, you’ve gotta already have a solution.”

As for his large frame, Pulli can use “the big reach. You’ve got less time to skate around, but with the longer reach it’s easier.”

While there are many defensemen vying for spots on the San Jose Sharks and Barracuda this season, Pulli has reassured the rookies throughout the tournament their time will come and to trust the process.

“You don’t have to be in a rush, just take it easy,'” Pulli reassured the other rookies. “Everybody has their own route to the to the NHL.”

Pulli is taking his own advice!