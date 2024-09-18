Toffoli, Goodrow Are Sharks’ New Alternate Captains

Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow are the San Jose Sharks’ new alternate captains.

One takeaway from #SJSharks media day – both Barclay Goodrow & Tyler Toffoli have ‘A’ on their sweater w/o an official practice yet. Clearly, The team believes they’re bringing in high character leaders to the dressing room. — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) September 18, 2024

This offseason, Toffoli inked the largest contract the Sharks have given to an outside free agent: four years, $24 million. Toffoli never sported an ‘A’ in his eight years with the Los Angeles Kings but wore one with the Montreal Canadiens in 2021-22 before he was later traded. He was also captain of Team Canada for the 2023 World Championships.

Barclay Goodrow was an alternate captain for three years with the New York Rangers before being placed on waivers. Before that, Goodrow spent two seasons as an alternate captain and one as captain with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion.

According to the San Jose Sharks’ Instagram, Mario Ferraro also still has an “A”.

It is unclear whether Luke Kunin or Mikael Granlund will continue as alternate captains after being given the letters late last season.

Congrats Tyler and Barclay!

