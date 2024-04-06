SJHN Daily: Sharks Prospect Chooses Denver, Hall of Famer’s Grandsons Commit to San Jose State

San Jose Sharks prospect Eric Pohlkamp will transfer to the University of Denver.

The 20-year-old completed his freshman season at Bemidji State University, notching 11 goals and 24 points in 32 games. He also recorded a goal and two assists in seven games on route to a World Junior Championship gold medal.

BSU defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (SJS 5th) has committed to Denver

FULL UPDATES: https://t.co/AAqXv986g8 — Brad Elliott Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) April 4, 2024

These efforts saw Pohlkamp named Defenseman of the Year in the CCHA. The Sharks’ 2023 fifth-rounder will hope to continue this success in the NCHC next season.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

New episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is out! Keegan and Sheng welcome Pierre McGuire and Jimmy Murphy to debate the Sharks’ rebuild. How does the new development staff compare to those in the past? Does the franchise have direction? Will free agents want to come to San Jose? All that and more:

The Sharks signed top college free agent Collin Graf to an entry-level contract.

First-round pick Filip Bystedt showed out in his AHL debut.

Could Jack Studnicka‘s new approach save his NHL prospects?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Congratulations to #SJSharks forward Justin Bailey, who has been chosen by the San Jose chapter of the PHWA as the team's Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee. The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and… pic.twitter.com/2ml3HSne0j — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) April 5, 2024

Former San Jose Sharks head coach and two-time Norris Trophy winner Larry Robinson shared that his grandsons will play hockey at San Jose State University!

Sharks’ 2020 seventh-rounder Alex Young signs in the ECHL.

Made some NHL draft rankings for the 2024 class based on my 6 rules for identifying star players. I don't scout. I look for patterns in scouting reports others have written then rank based on that information.https://t.co/pUZqRnlWYD come tell me why I'm wrong, etc. pic.twitter.com/HcVyJQpw9H — rooster trick (@FowleBall15) April 4, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

Matt Rempe speaks after the line brawl between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

John Tortorella shares another fiery message at a recent press conference.

The Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals late-season clash will have big playoff implications.

As the playoffs approach, are the Nashville Predators losing their momentum?

Aaron Ekblad will miss the remainder of the regular season.

A look back at Jeff Skinner‘s 1,000 NHL games.

The Athletic lists their top shutdown defensemen.

The Arizona Coyotes sign seventh-round pick Sam Lipkin to an entry-level contract.