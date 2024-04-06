Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Sharks Prospect Chooses Denver, Hall of Famer’s Grandsons Commit to San Jose State

Published

14 hours ago

on

Credit: USHL

San Jose Sharks prospect Eric Pohlkamp will transfer to the University of Denver.

The 20-year-old completed his freshman season at Bemidji State University, notching 11 goals and 24 points in 32 games. He also recorded a goal and two assists in seven games on route to a World Junior Championship gold medal.

These efforts saw Pohlkamp named Defenseman of the Year in the CCHA. The Sharks’ 2023 fifth-rounder will hope to continue this success in the NCHC next season.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

New episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is out! Keegan and Sheng welcome Pierre McGuire and Jimmy Murphy to debate the Sharks’ rebuild. How does the new development staff compare to those in the past? Does the franchise have direction? Will free agents want to come to San Jose? All that and more:

Debating Sharks’ Rebuild With Pierre McGuire, Jimmy Murphy

The Sharks signed top college free agent Collin Graf to an entry-level contract.

NHL Scouts Talk Collin Graf’s Ceiling (+)

First-round pick Filip Bystedt showed out in his AHL debut.

Could Jack Studnicka‘s new approach save his NHL prospects?

Cooley’s New Sharks Mask Shows His Love for Music, Family, Bay Area

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Former San Jose Sharks head coach and two-time Norris Trophy winner Larry Robinson shared that his grandsons will play hockey at San Jose State University!

Sharks’ 2020 seventh-rounder Alex Young signs in the ECHL.

AROUND THE NHL…

Matt Rempe speaks after the line brawl between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

John Tortorella shares another fiery message at a recent press conference.

The Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals late-season clash will have big playoff implications.

As the playoffs approach, are the Nashville Predators losing their momentum?

Aaron Ekblad will miss the remainder of the regular season.

A look back at Jeff Skinner‘s 1,000 NHL games.

The Athletic lists their top shutdown defensemen.

The Arizona Coyotes sign seventh-round pick Sam Lipkin to an entry-level contract.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fin Coe

How long do the Sharks retain Young’s rights? Seems telling that he couldn’t get an ATO from a Cuda squad that’s handed out quite a few in recent weeks.

Last edited 13 hours ago by Fin Coe
0
Reply
Joseph

I was wondering the same thing. Interesting that he didn’t end up with San Jose’s ECHL affiliate. He didn’t have a good year after his transfer, tough timing.

0
Reply
Sheng Peng

I believe he’s a UFA mid-August

1
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta