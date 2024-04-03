Bystedt Has Night To Remember in AHL Debut…Against Likely Retiring Sharks Fan Favorite

Filip Bystedt had an AHL debut to remember.

In his first pro game on North American soil, the 2022 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick scored two goals and added an assist in the Barracuda’s 6-5 shootout loss to the San Diego Gulls.

Late in the second period, Bystedt got hold of a Chad Rau set-up to blast a one-timer past Alex Stalock.

Filip Bystedt's first AHL goal!

Filip Bystedt's first AHL goal!

3-3 Cuda#SJSharks

It was ironic that Bystedt’s first goal in his North American pro debut would be against San Jose Sharks fan favorite Stalock, who Barracuda play-by-play announcer Nick Nollenberger said might be playing his last game.

Stalock, 36, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 2005 Draft…when Bystedt was one years old.

Then, midway through the final frame, Bystedt used his long reach to pull back an Ethan Frisch alley-oop and slam it home.

Filip Bystedt is officially on hat trick watch!

Filip Bystedt is officially on hat trick watch!

4-3 Barracuda

Bystedt would add a secondary assist on Ethan Cardwell’s 21st of the year.

21ST ON THE SEASON FOR CARDWELL 🔥

The 6-foot-4 centerman, just arrived from Sweden, most recently with Linkoping HC, met the Cuda in San Diego on Monday.

The Barracuda are in the midst of a five-game road trip.

San Jose also visits the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Thursday and the Ontario Reign this Saturday.

Bystedt is set to make his home debut next Wednesday night against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Alex Stalock is surrounded by his teammates. Possibly his last game.