Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Bystedt Has Night To Remember in AHL Debut…Against Likely Retiring Sharks Fan Favorite

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Filip Bystedt had an AHL debut to remember.

In his first pro game on North American soil, the 2022 San Jose Sharks’ first-round pick scored two goals and added an assist in the Barracuda’s 6-5 shootout loss to the San Diego Gulls.

Late in the second period, Bystedt got hold of a Chad Rau set-up to blast a one-timer past Alex Stalock.

It was ironic that Bystedt’s first goal in his North American pro debut would be against San Jose Sharks fan favorite Stalock, who Barracuda play-by-play announcer Nick Nollenberger said might be playing his last game.

Stalock, 36, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 2005 Draft…when Bystedt was one years old.

Then, midway through the final frame, Bystedt used his long reach to pull back an Ethan Frisch alley-oop and slam it home.

Bystedt would add a secondary assist on Ethan Cardwell’s 21st of the year.

The 6-foot-4 centerman, just arrived from Sweden, most recently with Linkoping HC, met the Cuda in San Diego on Monday.

The Barracuda are in the midst of a five-game road trip.

San Jose also visits the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Thursday and the Ontario Reign this Saturday.

Bystedt is set to make his home debut next Wednesday night against the Henderson Silver Knights.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously