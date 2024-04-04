Connect with us

Sharks Sign Top College Free Agent

Published

15 hours ago

on

Credit: Rob Rasmussen, P8Photos.com

The San Jose Sharks have signed perhaps this year’s most-sought after college free agent.

Collin Graf, who’s put up 108 points in 75 games for Quinnipiac over the last two seasons, has inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Sharks.

The 6-foot-1 winger will join the San Jose Sharks immediately, arriving in San Jose today.

“Graf has excelled at the collegiate level, finishing as a Hobey Baker Top-10 finalist for the last two seasons,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team statement. “His on-ice awareness allows him to process the game at a high level, and is a unique player with a quality 200-foot game who excels in the offensive zone. We are excited to have him join the organization.”

“Of the college free agents, he appears to have the best chance to become an NHL regular and could even grow into an impactful forward that provides scoring at the NHL level,” Chris Peters of FloHockey wrote.

“I think he can be a top-nine forward in the NHL,” Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold said, per Elite Prospects.

The 21-year-old also took home ECAC Player of the Year and the conference’s Best Defensive Forward award this season. He also won a national championship with the Bobcats in 2022-23.

jamnjon

One of the things noted by The paywalled Athletic article about this signing was that a big part of the reason no team was willing to take him with a late round pick is that he was 5’7″, 145 pounds as a 17 year old. Now he’s 6’1″ and 195 pounds, but the book on him was that he was too small so even after the growth nobody took him in his other draft eligible years.

3
Reply
Clark

It is nice to see that he wanted to come to San Jose. Seems like he had other interest. Hope this bodes well for other free agents in the next few seasons.

1
Reply
Fin Coe

24 other teams wanted him!

0
Reply
Clark

Awesome, gives me hope.

1
Reply
Stephanie

There is going to be no shortage of opportunity for this team that’s for sure.

Nice he chose San Jose, gives a bit of hope.

I’m excited for Sheng to get some info on him from scouts. Right shot, over 6 feet, two time hobey baker finalist. Won a defensive player of the year award this year and was an important player on a Championship NCAA team. I wonder where he would go in a redraft and where he’d be in the Sharks prospect pool, I wonder if he’d maybe be better than Ethan Cardwell

0
Reply

