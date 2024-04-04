Sharks Sign Top College Free Agent

The San Jose Sharks have signed perhaps this year’s most-sought after college free agent.

Collin Graf, who’s put up 108 points in 75 games for Quinnipiac over the last two seasons, has inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Sharks.

The #SJSharks signed 21 y/o undrafted UFA F Collin Graf to 3 year ELC starting now: 23-24: 830K NHL Salary, 95K Signing Bonus, GP Bonus (5 GP) $25K

24-25 & 25-26: 855K Salary, 95K SB, 500K "A" Perf Bonus Cap Hit $942K, AAV $1.28M Rep'd by @BuckleySportshttps://t.co/Wh5j2MGEiu — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 4, 2024

The 6-foot-1 winger will join the San Jose Sharks immediately, arriving in San Jose today.

“Graf has excelled at the collegiate level, finishing as a Hobey Baker Top-10 finalist for the last two seasons,” San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team statement. “His on-ice awareness allows him to process the game at a high level, and is a unique player with a quality 200-foot game who excels in the offensive zone. We are excited to have him join the organization.”

“Of the college free agents, he appears to have the best chance to become an NHL regular and could even grow into an impactful forward that provides scoring at the NHL level,” Chris Peters of FloHockey wrote.

“I think he can be a top-nine forward in the NHL,” Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold said, per Elite Prospects.

The 21-year-old also took home ECAC Player of the Year and the conference’s Best Defensive Forward award this season. He also won a national championship with the Bobcats in 2022-23.