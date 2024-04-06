Preview/Lines #76: Top Sharks Prospect Will Make NHL Debut Against Blues

Collin Graf has a $25K bonus for playing five NHL games this season, per Puckpedia. The San Jose Sharks have seven games left in their regular season.

You do the math!

The #SJSharks signed 21 y/o undrafted UFA F Collin Graf to 3 year ELC starting now: 23-24: 830K NHL Salary, 95K Signing Bonus, GP Bonus (5 GP) $25K

24-25 & 25-26: 855K Salary, 95K SB, 500K "A" Perf Bonus Cap Hit $942K, AAV $1.28M Rep'd by @BuckleySportshttps://t.co/Wh5j2MGEiu — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 4, 2024

The prized college free agent, signed out of Quinnipiac on Thursday, will make his NHL debut this afternoon.

The right winger will be joined by William Eklund in flanking center Luke Kunin. He will also be on the second power play unit.

Graf reported yesterday that he has family coming in to town today, hope they make it in time for an early puck drop!

San Jose Sharks (17-50-8)

David Quinn said that Los Gatos native Devin Cooley will draw the start against St. Louis, meaning that Mackenzie Blackwood will get a start against Arizona tomorrow.

Cooley will start. Smith, Labanc, Hoffman, Carpenter sit — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 6, 2024

Here are your projected lines:

Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund

Eklund- Kunin-Graf

Zadina-Studnicka-Bordeleau

MacDonald-Sturm-Bailey

Ferraro-Burroughs

Vlasic-Rutta

Thrun-Addison

Cooley

St. Louis Blues (40-32-4)

Quinn said that Torey Krug and Kevin Hayes aren’t playing.

Drew Bannister a lot of the young Blues will be in the lineup in San Jose this afternoon, but we’ll have to see at warmup what the actual formation is. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) April 6, 2024

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 3 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.