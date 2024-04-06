San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #76: Top Sharks Prospect Will Make NHL Debut Against Blues
Collin Graf has a $25K bonus for playing five NHL games this season, per Puckpedia. The San Jose Sharks have seven games left in their regular season.
You do the math!
The #SJSharks signed 21 y/o undrafted UFA F Collin Graf to 3 year ELC starting now:
23-24: 830K NHL Salary, 95K Signing Bonus, GP Bonus (5 GP) $25K
24-25 & 25-26: 855K Salary, 95K SB, 500K "A" Perf Bonus
Cap Hit $942K, AAV $1.28M
Rep'd by @BuckleySportshttps://t.co/Wh5j2MGEiu
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) April 4, 2024
The prized college free agent, signed out of Quinnipiac on Thursday, will make his NHL debut this afternoon.
The right winger will be joined by William Eklund in flanking center Luke Kunin. He will also be on the second power play unit.
Graf reported yesterday that he has family coming in to town today, hope they make it in time for an early puck drop!
When Will Top NCAA Free Agent Make NHL Debut? Why Did He Sign With Sharks?
San Jose Sharks (17-50-8)
David Quinn said that Los Gatos native Devin Cooley will draw the start against St. Louis, meaning that Mackenzie Blackwood will get a start against Arizona tomorrow.
Cooley will start.
Smith, Labanc, Hoffman, Carpenter sit
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 6, 2024
Here are your projected lines:
Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Eklund- Kunin-Graf
Zadina-Studnicka-Bordeleau
MacDonald-Sturm-Bailey
Ferraro-Burroughs
Vlasic-Rutta
Thrun-Addison
Cooley
St. Louis Blues (40-32-4)
Quinn said that Torey Krug and Kevin Hayes aren’t playing.
Drew Bannister a lot of the young Blues will be in the lineup in San Jose this afternoon, but we’ll have to see at warmup what the actual formation is.
— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) April 6, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 3 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Excited to see Graf’s debut, and those forward lines don’t make me want to barf as much as usual.
Yeah, I’m definitely less nauseous too.
by my count, 12 of the players in the line-up arrived since at or since the trade deadline in 2023.
That’s a lot of turnover!!
Do like the idea of Eklund and Graf on a line together. Might as well see if there’s some chemistry. Helps that Kunin is there to protect them a bit.
Blackhawks defeat Dallas!! Blackhawks had a shot a losing all of their final 7 games against a really loaded schedule. So a surprise win is a great result.
Sharks chances at the top lottery spot get a nice bump.
The best part was makes me just happy for Cooley not… “Good for him, but man really needed to not get points”