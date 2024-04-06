Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #76: Top Sharks Prospect Will Make NHL Debut Against Blues

Published

12 hours ago

on

Credit: San Jose Sharks/Andreea Cardani

Collin Graf has a $25K bonus for playing five NHL games this season, per Puckpedia. The San Jose Sharks have seven games left in their regular season.

You do the math!

The prized college free agent, signed out of Quinnipiac on Thursday, will make his NHL debut this afternoon.

The right winger will be joined by William Eklund in flanking center Luke Kunin. He will also be on the second power play unit.

Graf reported yesterday that he has family coming in to town today, hope they make it in time for an early puck drop!

When Will Top NCAA Free Agent Make NHL Debut? Why Did He Sign With Sharks?

San Jose Sharks (17-50-8)

David Quinn said that Los Gatos native Devin Cooley will draw the start against St. Louis, meaning that Mackenzie Blackwood will get a start against Arizona tomorrow.

Here are your projected lines:

Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Eklund- Kunin-Graf
Zadina-Studnicka-Bordeleau
MacDonald-Sturm-Bailey

Ferraro-Burroughs
Vlasic-Rutta
Thrun-Addison

Cooley

St. Louis Blues (40-32-4)

Quinn said that Torey Krug and Kevin Hayes aren’t playing.

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 3 PM at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Joseph

Excited to see Graf’s debut, and those forward lines don’t make me want to barf as much as usual.

Nick H.

Yeah, I’m definitely less nauseous too.

Zeke

by my count, 12 of the players in the line-up arrived since at or since the trade deadline in 2023.

That’s a lot of turnover!!

Do like the idea of Eklund and Graf on a line together. Might as well see if there’s some chemistry. Helps that Kunin is there to protect them a bit.

Zeke

Blackhawks defeat Dallas!! Blackhawks had a shot a losing all of their final 7 games against a really loaded schedule. So a surprise win is a great result.

Sharks chances at the top lottery spot get a nice bump.

David Gotlieb

The best part was makes me just happy for Cooley not… “Good for him, but man really needed to not get points”

