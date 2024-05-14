Sharks Need a Top-4 D-Man, Scouts Talk Possible Trade Targets (+)

“Get you a man who can do both.”

The San Jose Sharks have a lot of needs, but perhaps none greater than on defense.

They need a defenseman who can create offense – Mario Ferraro led the Sharks’ blueline with 21 points this season, the lowest team leader at that position in the NHL. Seth Jones paced the Chicago Blackhawks defense with 31 points, the second-lowest team leader at that position in the league.

They need a defenseman who can kill plays on defense – the Sharks’ -150 Goal Differential was the worst of the salary cap era, well behind second-worst 2022-23 Anaheim Ducks’ -129.

The San Jose Sharks, especially if they plan on bringing star prospects Macklin Celebrini and/or Will Smith on board next year, need to improve their team and their blueline, if only to take some pressure off the kids.

Ideally, the Sharks can add a two-way defenseman (or two), adept at both sides of the ice. Also, they don’t appear to be looking to make any long-term commitments.

Two weeks ago on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we suggested UFAs Brady Skjei or Nikita Zadorov as possible longshot signings, and Dylan DeMelo and Jalen Chatfield as perhaps more realistic additions.

But what about via trade?

I spoke with three NHL scouts about seven blueline candidates, from very unlikely to more likely for San Jose.