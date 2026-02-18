Sharks’ Olympic Round-Up, Day 7: Kurashev, Wennberg Advance to Quarterfinals

The quarterfinals are set, and all four San Jose Sharks have made it.

With the four Sharks in the four separate matches, the chance remains for them all to advance to the semifinal – and none of them can eliminate each other. That could mean that three Sharks medal at the Olympics.

The two San Jose Sharks players who advanced straight from the round robin to the quarterfinal are set to play the first two games on Wednesday. Pavol Regenda and Team Slovakia will play Team Germany at 3:10 AM PT, and Macklin Celebrini and Team Canada will play Team Czechia at 7:40 AM PT.

Philipp Kurashev and Team Switzerland – who beat hosts Team Italy 3-0 in a Qualification Playoff match on Tuesday – will face Team Finland at 9:10 AM PT. And Alex Wennberg and Team Sweden – who beat Team Latvia 5-1 – will face Team United States at 12:10 PM PT.

This will set up Friday’s semi-finals.

Philipp Kurashev

Kurashev scored his first goal of his Olympic career in Switzerland’s 3-0 win over the Italians. He opened the scoring just 1:19 into the game, putting the Swiss up with what would become the game-winning goal.

Philipp Kurashev is the second shark to qualify for quarterfinals! #TheFutureIsTeal #SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/BuR5uOCAHp — San Jose Sharks Source (@sharkssource) February 17, 2026

Kurashev played 15:49, again on a line with Timo Meier and Nico Hischier.

Alex Wennberg

Wennberg and the Swedes took down Team Latvia 5-1 for their biggest win, by goal differential, of the tournament, rebounding after a 5-3 win over Team Slovakia sent them into the qualification play-off.

Wennberg took one shot and played 15:03 against the Latvians.

The Swedes have a big challenge coming against Team US tomorrow as they face the team that has scored 16-5 through three games in this tournament.

Other Sharks…

Macklin Celebrini’s parents, Robyn and Rick Celebrini, talked about watching their son at the Olympics.

How is Macklin’s learning at the Olympics going to affect the San Jose Sharks?

"Celebrini is Lemieux in the Gretzky duo." Hayes, O-Dog and Noodles on Macklin Celebrini rise to stardom and playing alongside Connor McDavid.#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/jmfNw8lbfX — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) February 17, 2026

The NHL has been and will be in good hands because of Celebrini, McDavid and Crosby 🔮 (via @FaizalKhamisa, @sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/vbpN2VCbdm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2026

“He may be young and humble and he might carry himself like he’s just a likable young player, but you have to be a killer to play the way he plays.” – @chrispronger on Macklin Celebrini in his latest column @TheAthleticNHL:https://t.co/T85HufZodb — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) February 17, 2026

As for Pavol Regenda, Team Slovakia is in the quarterfinals with something to prove, after a Bronze medal – which Regenda won – at the last Olympics, without NHL players. A win over Team Germany would put them just one win away from a repeat medal performance.

It looks like Slovakia had an Olympic team photoshoot on Monday, here’s some sweet Regenda candids from it: