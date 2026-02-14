What Would Olympic Medal Mean for Slovakia? Regenda Explains Significance (+)

Many NHL players are heading to the Olympic Games for the first time in 2026, but that’s not the case for San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda.

Regenda will be representing Slovakia at the Olympics for the second time in his career this year, and first time as a member of the San Jose Sharks organization, having helped lead the Central European nation to their first Olympic ice hockey medal in 2022 when they defeated Sweden to take home the bronze medal.

Regenda shared that medaling in the Olympics is akin to winning a Stanley Cup, recalling the celebration in his home country after the 2022 Olympics.