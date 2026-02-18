San Jose Sharks
Skinner UFA After Mutual Contract Termination
Jeff Skinner is now an unrestricted free agent.
The 33-year-old winger, signed by the San Jose Sharks over the summer to a one-year, $3 million contract, was placed on waivers on Monday for the purposes of contract termination. Skinner cleared waivers on Tuesday, and because of the mutually agreed-upon contract termination, he’s now a UFA.
Skinner is walking away from the rest of his contract, to give himself a better chance of finding a new home. The Sharks are gaining a 23-man roster and 50-contract spot, essentially key roster flexibility for a recall or for the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline.
“We want to thank Jeff for his contributions to the organization, and wish him all the best,” GM Mike Grier said in a team press release.
The San Jose Sharks signed Skinner over the summer, with hopes that he would find something close to his six-time 30-goal form. Topping out at 40 goals in 2018-19, his 379 career goals is tied for 18th with Jonathan Toews among active NHL players.
If Jeff Skinner never plays again he finishes his career with more even strength goals than
Pat LaFontaine, Jeremy Roenick, Bill Guerin, Daniel Alfredsson, Pavel Bure, Alex Kovalev, Joe Pavelski, Rick Tocchet, John LeClair, Ilya Kovalchuk, Patrik Elias, Theo Fleury, Phil Kessel https://t.co/oZoUTSdruI
— Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) February 16, 2026
Skinner, however, never got untracked this season, beset by injuries and a deeper-than-expected San Jose roster. He had six goals and 13 points in 32 games in teal, and had been a healthy scratch for 10 consecutive contests, since Jan. 15. Skinner had been productive before these stretch of scratches, with two goals and six points in six games from New Year’s Eve to Jan. 11.
Through it all, Skinner tried to stay focused on being able to help an NHL team, if not the San Jose Sharks.
“I’m aware of the roster situation,” Jeff Skinner said in late January. “I’m aware of the amount of young guys here, and sort of where I fit in the big picture. Again, I’m not in control that. So, I just come to practice, and practice. Things go on like that between managers or agents. I think as a player, I just worry about playing or practicing.”
Signing Skinner was the right move. Letting him go is also the right move. GMMG’s swings for this season have been a mixed bag. But the key is to take swings. Skinner: no Klingberg: a bit Leddy: no Gaudette: yes Kurashev: a bit Reaves: yes Ned: yes Iorio: yes, then wtf? In the end, though, there’s no major long-term upgrade from this batch (or draft picks), save for perhaps Ned. With an 84 schedule coming, the need for 2 goalies increases and having a 1B that can be a 1A at times is valuable. We’ll see if he gets re-signed,… Read more »
1 year $3mil when you have plenty of cap space? Absolutely worth taking a swing.
Let’s not forget that he convinced players to come to the sharks being dead last the last two seasons and expecting another season of meaningless games in March. Excited to see how GMMG can work Free Agency with a desired destination to play in.
Where is he going to sign? I suspect the Sharks would have retained on him (who else would need the slot besides perhaps Klinger) and 1.5mil isn’t much more than the vet minimum. He might simply be done.