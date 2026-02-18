Skinner UFA After Mutual Contract Termination

Jeff Skinner is now an unrestricted free agent.

The 33-year-old winger, signed by the San Jose Sharks over the summer to a one-year, $3 million contract, was placed on waivers on Monday for the purposes of contract termination. Skinner cleared waivers on Tuesday, and because of the mutually agreed-upon contract termination, he’s now a UFA.

Skinner is walking away from the rest of his contract, to give himself a better chance of finding a new home. The Sharks are gaining a 23-man roster and 50-contract spot, essentially key roster flexibility for a recall or for the Mar. 6 Trade Deadline.

“We want to thank Jeff for his contributions to the organization, and wish him all the best,” GM Mike Grier said in a team press release.

The San Jose Sharks signed Skinner over the summer, with hopes that he would find something close to his six-time 30-goal form. Topping out at 40 goals in 2018-19, his 379 career goals is tied for 18th with Jonathan Toews among active NHL players.

If Jeff Skinner never plays again he finishes his career with more even strength goals than Pat LaFontaine, Jeremy Roenick, Bill Guerin, Daniel Alfredsson, Pavel Bure, Alex Kovalev, Joe Pavelski, Rick Tocchet, John LeClair, Ilya Kovalchuk, Patrik Elias, Theo Fleury, Phil Kessel https://t.co/oZoUTSdruI — Sneaky Joe (@SneakyJoeSports) February 16, 2026

Skinner, however, never got untracked this season, beset by injuries and a deeper-than-expected San Jose roster. He had six goals and 13 points in 32 games in teal, and had been a healthy scratch for 10 consecutive contests, since Jan. 15. Skinner had been productive before these stretch of scratches, with two goals and six points in six games from New Year’s Eve to Jan. 11.

Through it all, Skinner tried to stay focused on being able to help an NHL team, if not the San Jose Sharks.

“I’m aware of the roster situation,” Jeff Skinner said in late January. “I’m aware of the amount of young guys here, and sort of where I fit in the big picture. Again, I’m not in control that. So, I just come to practice, and practice. Things go on like that between managers or agents. I think as a player, I just worry about playing or practicing.”