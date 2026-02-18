SJHN Daily: Ravensbergen Gets Into Goalie Fight

Alex Nedeljkovic walked, so Josh Ravensbergen could run.

🚨GOALIE FIGHT ALERT🚨 FIRST ROUND NHL DRAFT PICK JOSH RAVENSBERGEN JUST SCORED A TAKEDOWN@SanJoseSharks | @CarlsJrCA https://t.co/ZBRRaw8qpk pic.twitter.com/IQxYQKN6C4 — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) February 17, 2026

Yesterday, the Prince George Cougars’ goalie, the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 first-round pick, fought Penticton Vees’ netminder Ethan McCallum. Ravensbergen certainly won by knockout.

Ravensbergen wasn’t just impressive with his fists, he also saved 32-of-35 shots. Unfortunately, the Cougars were shut out in a 3-0 loss. In 36 games this season, the top Sharks prospect is 23-12-0 with a .917 save-percentage and 2.62 goals-against-average.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev are headed to the Olympic quarterfinals.

Jeff Skinner is now a UFA.

Patrick Marleau‘s son Landon made his OHL debut.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Philipp Kurashev scored the eventual game-winner, and Team Switzerland is moving on to the quarterfinals! 🇨🇭👏 pic.twitter.com/P1uVj7FBYf — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 17, 2026

Per NHL Edge, Celebrini is one of the fastest skating and shooting forwards in the league.

Who are defensive reinforcements the San Jose Sharks could acquire?

AROUND THE NHL…

Florida Panthers players set to clash in Olympic quarterfinals.

Dan Muse has impressed in his first season as an NHL head coach.

After player feedback, the Olympics installed lighter-colored boards.

Which Chicago Blackhawks players needed the Olympic break most?

Tom Wilson earned the rare Olympic Gordie Howe hat trick.

One of the legends of Cleveland Heights High School hockey is in the house to see the GOAT Cleveland Heights hockey player Laila Edwards. #olympics pic.twitter.com/lCgVkOIgsu — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 16, 2026

Detroit Red Wings return to practice.

Two AHL players suspended for violating the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program.