Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Ravensbergen Gets Into Goalie Fight

Published

9 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Alex Nedeljkovic walked, so Josh Ravensbergen could run.

Yesterday, the Prince George Cougars’ goalie, the San Jose Sharks’ 2025 first-round pick, fought Penticton Vees’ netminder Ethan McCallum. Ravensbergen certainly won by knockout.

Ravensbergen wasn’t just impressive with his fists, he also saved 32-of-35 shots. Unfortunately, the Cougars were shut out in a 3-0 loss. In 36 games this season, the top Sharks prospect is 23-12-0 with a .917 save-percentage and 2.62 goals-against-average.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev are headed to the Olympic quarterfinals.

Jeff Skinner is now a UFA.

Patrick Marleau‘s son Landon made his OHL debut.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Per NHL Edge, Celebrini is one of the fastest skating and shooting forwards in the league.

Who are defensive reinforcements the San Jose Sharks could acquire?

AROUND THE NHL…

Florida Panthers players set to clash in Olympic quarterfinals.

Dan Muse has impressed in his first season as an NHL head coach.

After player feedback, the Olympics installed lighter-colored boards.

Which Chicago Blackhawks players needed the Olympic break most?

Tom Wilson earned the rare Olympic Gordie Howe hat trick.

Detroit Red Wings return to practice.

Two AHL players suspended for violating the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substance Program.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

Great sportsmanship at the end of that fight, too.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating