San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: “You can’t play at the end of your stick”
The San Jose Sharks will figure it out.
But maybe not this year?
The Sharks lost 6-3 to the Nashville Predators again, repeating the same score from their Mar. 24 defeat at Bridgestone Arena.
San Jose is now two points behind Nashville for the last wild card in the West, two teams to leapfrog. They do have a game in hand on both the Preds and Los Angeles Kings.
These losses to Nashville — tonight was Team Teal’s 15th-straight to the Predators, dating back to Nov. 2019 — might ultimately be the difference between the playoffs or not.
A lot of the Sharks’ youth struggled in the postseason-like atmosphere tonight.
“Mentally, you gotta be ready. Number one,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said, alluding to falling behind 3-0 in the first period. “And two, physically, you got to be ready. You got to be physical. You got to get into people. You can’t play at the end of your stick. And we had some guys playing at the end of their stick tonight.”
Will Smith, for example, had difficulty with the puck and pace, just swallowed up at times by an aggressive Predators PK: He’s also just 21 and has a history of clutch performances on the biggest stages. He’ll be fine.
Igor Chernyshov was replaced on the top line by Collin Graf and hasn’t been at his best in back-to-back games: The power winger is also, like his ex-Saginaw Spirit teammate Michael Misa, a rookie, still learning how to be consistent in the best league in the world.
Misa skated just 10:26 at even strength, as Warsofsky leaned heavily on Macklin Celebrini (18:56) and Alex Wennberg (15:07) in the biggest game of the season (so far): He’s also just 19 and has flashed all the makings of a top two-way center, one day.
Yaroslav Askarov surrendered five goals on 33 shots. Both he and ex-teammate Juuse Saros were left out to dry by leaky defenses, but the veteran Finn came up with more timely stops. That said, this is Askarov’s first season as a starter, and he made his share of clutch saves. His team has got to be much better in front of him, too.
Smith, Chernyshov, Misa, and Askarov are also all essentially first or second-year players.
“It’s their first time going through this type of hockey game,” Warsofsky said, speaking up for the younger Sharks. “This is not even close to the playoffs. [But] that was pretty close to the playoffs as far as a regular season game goes. So a lot of teaching moments that we’ll use to move forward.”
The San Jose Sharks will figure it out.
But maybe not this year? And that’s okay, as long as they do eventually.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on O'Reilly GWG: "We don't get a shot through on the point. It comes back. It's a 2-on-2, it's a nothing really play. He actually puts it in to probably get off the ice, and sees that they get the puck back. It's an easy cover for us. We just don't defend the middle of…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 5, 2026
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Wennberg
Nick Leddy
Leddy, on the William Eklund pass on his goal:
It’s an incredible pass. Obviously, he’s a great player, high IQ. That pass showed it.
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Yaroslav has freaky athleticism. I was blown away by one save he made by doing an insane split from a compromised position. This is his potential but there is something defective about him which I can’t put my finger on. I don’t blame him for the empty-netters! lol I’ve been very impressed with Wennberg’s game. That guy can skate and control the puck through traffic like few others. What I don’t understand is why his line has the most negative +/- stats on the team. Why? Someone please explain this to me. I don’t see Misa’s ‘insane talent’ on display.… Read more »
I think for Asky what I see from players that are talented. They forget to be fundamentally, sound. Like they have good swings and are good hitters, but they track out of corner of eye, instead of through contact. I use this because, it is what I see with Asky Glove hand, he does not track consistently. The goalies with great glove hands tend to track well, they are usually looking dead at the glove when snag one. Same for the blocker. Like my hitters that cheat, thats how I feel about his glove and blocker, he cheats. Not going… Read more »
What is the solution for these holes in Asky’s play?
I have to admit, in November a video clip of him crossed my feed, some freakishly wild save, and he is the entire reason I started watching hockey. So, I am firmly seated on the Askarov train and want nothing more than to see his full potential and be the number one goalie for years to come. However, even I can see that he is missing goals that he has the ability to stop.
Whatever coaching or retraining he needs to fill these gaps, I hope he gets.
No reason to panic with Asky yet. Give him the off season to adjust and give him a better D.
I think for one he needs to stay in the crease. His wandering out makes me crazy. That would be a good start.
you don’t see “talent” and make goofy suggestions because you don’t understand a lot about this game or where these players are in their development. So you, like a few others here, default to chicken little, pants shitting mode.
And this is what you default to, to condescending posts to anyone who doesn’t see things the way you do. If this site was monitored better, you would be warned. Such a twit.
Ah… so name calling. Funny, I’m pretty sure that’s the only thing that is supposed to be monitored.
make a dumb comment and we’re allowed to comment about it.😉
What? Snarkie reminds me of Dwight from the office. He’s solid gold. Why would Sheng censor such great content?
Funny, I think I’m more of a Stanley. You’re Michael or Andy. Dwight is clearly Al…
I’m probably helping him pay some utility with the engagement.😉
The internet isn’t there for you to be able to post whatever dumb crap that comes to mind uncontested. That’s what journaling is for. 😉
Hilariously ironic from the person who feels the need to comment on every single post to share their opinion whether they agree or disagree with it.
While I gree that these players are developing, I don’t see “chicken little” in Jeff’s post. Some others I do see that, but not in this particular one.
One problem for Smith, Misa, Asky, Dicky, etc. is that they are on the same team as Celly. Celly is a generational special player, and people expect Smith etc. to be like him. Smith, etc. will be very good, even great players, but Celly is the best player in the NHL since McDavid and you just cannot compare them.
Jeffy has been shitting in Asky most of the time he’s commented here. He clearly has no expertise or insight into NHL level goaltending to make some of the criticisms he has. Jeffy deserves whatever critiques he receives from me and others.
Misa fights valiantly (compared to smith) for pucks on the wall and behind the net. Im happy with his play for a true freshman.
Yup, absolutely no complaints about Misa at this point. Frankly he’s been better than I expected playing center which in much harder than wing. Notice when I called out his mistakes, I never said sit him. Let him work thru it as long as his confidence holds.
I don’t care one bit about rookie mistakes, the only thing that I can’t tolerate…as a fan lol. Is standing around watching other people work. And Misa doesn’t have that problem.
The thing about Asky is that he’s been a top prospect from a very young age. But there were always concerns, even in his most recent WJC stints. There was the losing of the stick, the misplays outside the net, and then going down to early. It remains to be seen if we can get these things cleaned up with us.
He’s still young enough. I’m pretty confident in the development staff. And if it doesn’t work, I’m confident in GMMG to cut bait and find another solution.
Wennberg’s line gets the toughest assignments and zone starts plus poor goaltending when he’s on the ice.
The goaltending just has to be better.
And so does the defense
A better defense in front of Asky would go a long way for his confidence. We also have to remember that he’s still a young and technically a rookie goalie. He has shown some real promise and I’m sure he will work on what he needs to in order to be better next season and onwards.
And remember that Grier has yet to start building the defense. That’s the last step in the rebuild. He has some good with Dickinson as he grows and surprisingly Leddy is starting to show his game. But Klingberg has to go. Hopefully they will get two strong young defensemen during free agency.
For sure. But Askarov gets beat clean by NHL shooters far too often. It’s one thing when it’s Stamkos, but Ryan Poehling probably shouldn’t be sniping you over the shoulder like a human shooter tutor. He has the athleticism and compete to be a great goaltender but he has a lot of work to do adjusting to the accuracy of NHL shooters, which is a bit surprising given who he has to face in practice.
Maybe his confidence is shot from getting shelled by Cele and Smith in practice?😜
Our coach is learning on the job and has only experienced the playoffs by watching it in TV so it’s not a huge surprise that it took us 30 minutes to start the biggest game in 7 years. It’s so disappointing that they weren’t engaged in the game and reread to go.
You obviously haven’t seen dudes résumé, but do go off
He had 2 years as an assistant coach for Quinn before he was handed the reins. I should have said NHL and Stanley cup Playoff experience. The ECHL and Federal hockey league are fine institutions but not quite the same. What’s wrong with acknowledging that he’s a green horn?
You’re the only green horn buddy. More like a no horn…?
Warsofsky has coached in some really big games and on some of the biggest stages. It’s the youth on his team that are inexperienced in that department.
Warso has been an NHL head coach for less than two years, he’s definitely learning on the job. He’s also showing signs of growth. But winning an ECHL championship doesn’t prepare you for an NHL playoff push, he’s like anyone, you have to experience something to have the experience.
He won a gold medal coaching team USA in an international tournament. Let’s not pretend he hasn’t shown an ability to coach in high level circumstances.
If you read his (Warsofsky) pharisaic critique of the players it makes you wonder why they are doing the opposite.
I’m not saying Warsofsky is doing everything right, but you are talking as if retreads on their fifth tour in this league aren’t losing key games, including some very good coaches and Stanley Cup winners.
Ricky doesn’t know what he’s talking about… 🙄
He’s been in enough playoff races or similar. Difference is payroll, speed, size, skill and crowd size. Hockey is hockey. Not saying he isn’t learning but the basics as far as coaching are the same.
I don’t know why you insist on blaming a head coach for an extremely young and developing core of players making extremely young and developing core of players like mistakes. What were you doing when you were 19 years old I wonder… Engaged in your first job every day to the max no doubt from the way you post.
You guys are overreacting a bit. Warso hasn’t experienced playoff hockey. It’s ok to acknowledge he’s also learning and making mistakes in these games. I don’t know that anyone is fully blaming him but just stating he’s part of the series of mistakes happening in this playoff-like environment.
I don’t think it’s an over reaction to call out the same poster who comes in here every single article and complains about Warso and blames him for the losses. It’s getting tiresome. It’s also completely fair to critique a young hc, but we can also acknowledge that he has had some big success too, not that he has nothing to learn.
The attempts to attribute certain things to the coach only to be proven wrong immediately in the next article is abso-fucking-lutely hilarious.
Overreacting is what this place does best!🤣
That’s not an over reaction. When sticky and Jeff shit on the coach it comes from a position of staggering ignorance of what the job actually is. Might as well go stand outside the ER and yell at the doctors inside. It’s dumb AF.
People have mentioned his coaching experience and successes in ECHL and IIHF at the World Cup with team USA, but I’m really surprised nobody has mentioned his AHL success coaching the Wolves to a Calder Cup, and as an assistant with the Checkers.
Yeah, not the NHL, but to state he has no experience with playoff hockey games as a coach is simply not a true statement.
You just can’t get past it. More dumb Wario hate from a perspective with no hockey or coaching experience. Also maybe suffering from illiteracy issues…? Can’t decipher the stats on his coaching career? Dude, do better.
I agree and him saying the game was like playoff hockey. How the F does he know? He’s never played in the NHL nor has he coached an NHL team during the playoffs. I hope they find a good replacement to take them to the next level. Warsofski has hit his plateau
I feel like just the one timers and fanned wrist shots with open nets represented about 8 expected goals. Never seen Will, Mack, and others fan so much. They will learn and it’ll be fine. Just maybe not this year like Sheng said. The draft pick if they don’t make it is a major consolation prize, so I won’t be too worked up if I’m just watching playoffs on TV.
There are Cups in our future. Enjoy the journey still
“Will Smith … has a history of clutch performances on the biggest stages. He’ll be fine.” When has he even played on “the biggest stages”? Olympics? No. AHL playoffs? No. NHL playoffs? No. Was he clutch in his frozen four appearance? There are some places he’s succeeded, but these aren’t the biggest stages. The World Championships is a yes. But its not among “the biggest stages” because so many NHLers don’t participate. And clutch? Maybe a bit. Most games the USA dominated — could only find 1 assist in a close game in period 2 or 3 from him in… Read more »
3rd liner seems like an exaggeration, but it’s possible he might be a one-dimensional player limited by how he responds to the physicality of this league. I wouldn’t say red flags yet, but there have been some yellow flags on how he responds when things don’t suit his style of play.
It’s hard to Warsofsky to break up a line that can score at this juncture. But at some point, Grier needs clearer picture of what Smith is without the “Celebrini boost.” Fans might love the bromance, but Grier can’t afford to be deluded going into RFA negotiations.
I feel like just the one timers and fanned wrist shots with open nets represented about 8 expected goals. Never seen Will, Mack, and others fan so much. They will learn and it’ll be fine. Just maybe not this year like Sheng said. The draft pick if they don’t make it is a major consolation prize, so I won’t be too worked up if I’m just watching playoffs on TV.There are Cups in our future. Enjoy the journey still
Eklund fans a lot. When there’s an angle involved, it seems like its trouble most of the time. When the puck comes from directly in front and he doesn’t need to twist, he does much better.
With Smith and Macklin, don’t see them fanning. Wonder if ice quality is an issue. Gotta adapt.
Well, we do have a coach fired today and it does have local connection. Not sure why so many teams are deciding now is the time to fire coaches/GM, but I’m here for it.
The Isles move on from Patrick Roy … and bring in Pete DeBoer. Isles are a bubble team. 6 teams in the East are locked in, 6 teams are between +10 and +12 (games over NHL .500) for the final two spots.
Oh man. Not a fan of Roy, but the isles about to find out
I think Deboer probably vastly improves their play and I bet next season they’ll put things together and make the playoffs. Thats pretty consistent from PD and the teams he’s inherited.
Getting past a conference final or winning in the final is probably their ceiling with him since he can’t seem to get past it.
Deboers a great coach. Just has a shelf life like most.
Darche is a smart guy and Roy is a dumb guy’s idea of a coach, so when he kept Roy on when he got the GM job it was just a matter of time. Playoffs on the line already, team wobbling, BOOM
New coach bump seems very much in fashion right now.
Will Smith, for example, had difficulty with the puck and pace, just swallowed up at times by an aggressive Predators PK: He’s also just 21 and has a history of clutch performances on the biggest stages. He’ll be fine. This. Smith is still young and still learning. He’s going to be ok. I also disagree with Warso reducing guys like Misa and Cherny’s minutes and again leaning heavily on Mack to play long shifts and try to generate goals. Let these kids play through this shit. Who cares if it’s actually hurting playoff chances. Let them play and continue to… Read more »
The boyz won 4 n a row felll behind by 3 came all the way back lost! Tough tough loss! I’d still rather be the Sharks an there future vs. The Predators.. The future says neither team winning Stanley Cup but our future looking way wonderful!! Can’t wait to see Pohlcamp an others coming our way. Plus Grier has Roster financially fit except for Logan. Believe this is his last year at $8 million..
All good points but the couture contract doesn’t hurt, only helps the team get to the cap floor. If they did want to spend his cap hit they can always move him to LTIR. Don’t mind him getting his money in the least.
Sharks are fine. 79 points so far this season vs 52 total last season. Grier and Warso are doing great. Making the playoffs this season would be nice but not a true picture being in the “Pillow Fight” division. If things play out they should be drafting 6th – 12th. While they may not be able to grab that RH D they want there are some LH D that should be there at 12. I keep hearing about this Malte Gustafsson who may even be available at the Oilers pick. So happy for their progress.