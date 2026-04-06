What’s Fueling Musty’s Goal-Scoring Binge? How’s Halttunen Becoming Well-Rounded? (+)

Quentin Musty and Kasper Halttunen are growing together, literally.

Musty and Halttunen, both San Jose Sharks’ 2023 draft picks, are living together, along with 2022 second-round pick Cam Lund.

They’re also maturing on the ice. So how have the roommates progressed? And what do they have to work on to make the NHL?

Musty has overcome his disappointment with not getting called up by the Sharks earlier this season, while Halttunen is focusing on the addition of other skills to complement his lethal shot.

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with the big wingers, head coach John McCarthy, and an NHL scout.