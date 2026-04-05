San Jose Sharks
Sharks Come Back, But Can’t Overcome Own Mistakes in 6-3 Loss to Preds
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Nashville Predators to SAP Center.
Nick Leddy and Macklin Celebrini and Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 6-3
Period 1
Top line struggles to start, Celebrini throws a pizza up the middle.
4 in: O’Reilly and Preds crashing net, but Sharks’ backheck urgent, stays with them. That’s good to see, that’s desperation you need.
6 in: Cameron Hughes, the t-shirt guy, is here, pretty sure I haven’t seen him in like six years in SAP Center. Surest sign that hockey is back in San Jose lol.
Forsberg goal: Goodrow lost his stick, Preds smart on PP, got it to Forsberg top of key where Goodrow was, the veteran goal-scorer rifled a one-timer past Askarov.
Forsberg goal: Bad team defense there. Sherwood and Eklund forecheck couldn’t influence Nashville breakout. Then maybe a rare mistake by Wennberg? In NZ, he makes aggressive play for puck, misses, and it’s a Preds’ 4-on-2 the other way. Yup, he tries to stop up Jost, but had no support because his wingers were up the ice on the forecheck. Jost connects with Barron. Not the time for Wennberg to gamble, he’s a hero if it works, but it doesn’t. Askarov actually makes the first one-timer save. But Forsberg in front all alone, puts in rebound. Could Mukhamadullin also been more urgent locking up Forsberg? San Jose Sharks need to collect themselves.
9 left: Celebrini with excellent plays on back-to-back shifts. First, a slow stretch pass from Chernyshov, he collects it so quickly in an open position to an attacking position, gives Smith a one-timer opportunity that’s just flubbed. Then Celebrini down the slot, to Smith, Grade-A, Smith forces a Preds’ penalty.
8 left: Great kill by O’Reilly, they are so aggressive on the PK. He just surprises Smith on wall. Then O’Reilly has wherewithal, after winning puck and being harassed, to turn himself toward open lane, doesn’t rush his clear, diagonal clear and out. Veteran poise.
Celebrini and Smith counterattack, 2-on-1, but Celebrini pass too hot for Smith? When it works, it works, but sometimes, Celebrini still plays too fast for Smith (and all his teammates). I don’t put that, big picture, on Macklin, his teammates need to raise their pace in the coming years. But there’s also something to be said for Celebrini to just be selfish and smoke a shot himself.
7 left: Two good keep-in’s from Dickinson on PP. Then a direct shot, no fuss, no muss. Like the simplicity.
Skjei penalty: Gaudette does good job on forecheck, gets in there, draws a call.
Orlov penalty: Boy, they rarely call that. Will say, if L’Heureux sold it, Orlov didn’t go to the box complaining much. Very disappointing two power plays by Sharks here. Huge kill, you really got to get out of first period down just two or cut the lead.
Stamkos goal: And they don’t. Just the classic Stamkos one-timer, but also, Askarov has to make a save too. It was straight-up and set-up was slow enough, Askarov had time to get set up. Eklund also flubbed a clear seconds before.
It’s hockey cliche, but the Sharks need to play faster, up their urgency. Unfortunately, gains from after last Nashville disaster crashing out here. These Preds games may be the reason why the Sharks don’t make the playoffs, maybe a veteran Preds group just knowing that they’re going to approach a game like this with more calm. Nashville has a lot of youth, but not in key roles like San Jose does.
Well, for the Sharks, at least it's not 5-1 after the first period.
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) April 5, 2026
Period 2
Asky swapped helmets between periods pic.twitter.com/oPF7sIoAqw
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) April 5, 2026
1 in: Leddy leads the rush, finds Celebrini in high slot. Then Celebrini whips a brilliant pass to Smith later in shift, huge Saros save.
4 in: Great cycle from Wennberg line, their best shift of the game. San Jose Sharks starting to string some shifts together, but obviously, next goal matters so much.
7 in: Askarov back to regular mask.
8 in: Huge Askarov saves on Wilsby. Breakdown, Wilsby had slot to himself, and even got a follow-up. Askarov glove.
10 in: Celebrini just misses Chernyshov in front and sets up Dickinson for a good chance, he’s on it, after that early turnover.
If I had realized, I would’ve booed:
Krazy George, inventor of the wave, gets it going at the #SAPCenter ! pic.twitter.com/WPUwEmAyyM
— Annie Moore (@SanJosAnnie) April 5, 2026
I never do the wave lol, even when I attend games as a fan.
8 left: Askarov reaches down to make a save, then gives a push to L’Heureux, who’s mucking around. They’re old Admirals teammates, were friendly last year when the Sharks visited Nashville.
7 left: That looked like a Saginaw set-up, Misa set up Chernyshov for a scorcher. Huge Saros save. Did Chernyshov and Graf get switched?
Graf with Celebrini-Smith, Chernyshov with Misa-Toffoli, last two shifts
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 5, 2026
Smith penalty: Not a great call, but second time that the Sharks have ended their own power plays with penalties tonight. Can’t do that, power plays have been main difference tonight.
Leddy goal: Sharks were coming, give them credit, overall good period, lots of chances. Orlov just hit a post. That is a marvelous Eklund pass. I don’t think that was luck. Leddy wide open and he picks it.
4 left: Great Askarov clear on PK. He looks calmer in this period than in the first.
3 left: Smith can’t settle down another good Celebrini set-up. Rough game tonight for him.
2 left: Great 200 feet of hockey by Wennberg, backcheck, wins the puck, counterattack, and was that Chernyshov just offsides? You can’t have that there.
Celebrini centering Eklund and Sherwood with about a minute to go. It was Wennberg with Chernyshov and Toffoli just before
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 5, 2026
Eklund and Stamkos get into it, I love the random kerfuffles that Eklund gets into with opponents, like Horvat earlier this year. Can never guess with him lol.
Celebrini goal: Celebrini-Graf-Dickinson-Leddy 4-on-4, Celebrini pushes back the defense, finds Graf for an opening, great pass, but not quite enough space to shoot for Graf, at least not a quality shot. Celebrini, even when he turns it over, there’s intention, a place that he’s putting it. There, he lays it into Graf’s wheelhouse so his winger has easy control. Other Sharks in high-pressure slot areas, just saw it from Dickinson, kind of out-of-control, not putting puck in advantageous spots for teammates like Celebrini consistently does. Not criticizing Sam, he’s just playing a mortal game.
Anyway, Graf circles, and just brilliant pass to Celebrini, through two Preds. Forsberg fell asleep. Huge goal. Huge. This second period by the Sharks is a statement, they played well. Score could definitely be tied, Saros was great. Question is, can San Jose put out one more period like this?
Period 3
Lots of cheers and squeals when #SJSharks start third period with a little bit of Ilya Rozanov's locker room speech on the scoreboard
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 5, 2026
Wennberg goal: Just cruises through the Preds defense. Not sure how Marchessault ended up as the defenseman, but that’s why Wennberg able to walk last man like that. But great finish, and that’s why Wennberg, offensively, has frustrated teams that he’s been on TBH. He’s really, really skilled, and that’s forgotten because he’s taken on a more defensive role and he also, by nature, isn’t very aggressive offensively. Wilsby is the defenseman who jumped up on the 4-on-4, and his backcheck was of a less than desirable quality. I think if you’re the defense up and your forward is playing your position, you got to hustle your ass off to come back, you can’t assume your forward is going to be any good on defense.
5 in: Good hard backhand clear by Chernyshov after he blocked a shot, in pain, and paused. No pause in playoff mode!
O’Reilly goal: That can’t happen there, someone’s got to pick up O’Reilly in the slot. My first look, Mukhamadullin drifts too close to Askarov, I don’t think there was a Pred down low to defend against. Should’ve been more nimble, higher in slot, to contest O’Reilly.
8 left: Smith forecheck on Skjei, good job to take advantage of off-balance defenseman, sets up Graf chance.
7 left: Orlov lob pass off DZ draw gets picked off, leads to chaos and a big Askarov save. Got to be better there from him.
5 left: Trying a Graf-Wennberg-Celebrini “super” line. After that, Misa high in OZ, has puck, but too telegraphed a pass to slot. That might work in OHL, not here. He’ll learn from that.
3 left: Smith high on PP, not an easy position, surrounded, but he’s got to make a better play than that. Just get it deep at least when you’re vulnerable and PK swarming you. Nashville has ate him up on PK tonight.
Haula goal: Bad hockey, bad hockey. If Sharks miss post-season, that’s a power play that will haunt them over the summer. Not sure why Orlov ceded so much space to Haula there. Before, I think it was Jost that had a big chance off Smith PP turnover earlier. You want a save on that shot, sure, but the power play can’t expose their goalie like that.
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One of the worst games Will Smith has played in his career. Just so bad in every single facet tonight.
Don’t want to say Askarov was horrible tonight or anything because he did make some incredible saves but all 5 goals beat him glove side tonight. He’s an incredible goalie with an AHL caliber glove right now. Should be spending his entire offseason trying to improve that glove.
Yeah, I agree. I believe in Askarov, so I’m looking forward to him improving. It’s gonna be fun to see
I kind of hate that mask, and was pumped when he switched it. I believe his peak form will also be peak aesthetics.
Hell of a time for Will to break in a new pair of skates.
That is funny 😄. I forgot that used to be a thing before Lange’s and skate baking.
“Holy hyperbole Batman!”
young goalies struggle with consistency the same as skaters. The off season will be a good reset for him.
Smitty was dirt tonight as were most of of top forwards. Indeed Asky looks very beatable.
Ugly, frustrating, depressing game IMO
Really hoping for a bounce back effort from th team teammiferall moving forward but that was one ugly ass night at the tank 🙄
Sunday morning on the 13 mini 🤷🏻♂️😂
“….incredible goalie…”!!! Easy there. You can’t be an incredible goalie w/ “an AHL caliber glove right now.” Still a work in progress. You can see the potential but he’s
not there yet. Next year is going to be a big one for Asky. Can he get over that glove side hump?
Heartbreaking. Kudos to Leddy, Vinny and Wenny, who played brilliantly.
It’s one game. They can lose both to the Preds and still get in. None of these teams are winning out so it’s not over yet. ATM, Sharks could still finish as high as 3rd in the division.
the Leddy redemption arc is amazing.
Leddy has been reincarnated. It’s mind blowing. Yeah, they’re still in it, no doubt.
Indeed. The rebirth of Leddy has been astounding. And this for a guy, who hadn’t played in what nearly two months?
Dudes played a ton in this league and won a cup. “Break glass in case of playoff race”.
The good:
Wenny, Vinny, Sherwood (neeeeds a goal), Eky even with that miss.
The bad:
Asky needs to stop 2 or 3 of those shots. Smith needs to stop whiffing on pucks. Cherny looks like he’s turning back into a pumpkin.
The ugly:
Muk is sooo scratched. Get ready for some Klinger.
I dunno, I guess I didn’t think Shak was as bad as some of you.
Pretty sure he got benched for half of the 3nd and then the 3rd after the goal.
He the two costly moments he lost his guy. I personally felt like he wasn’t very strong with his stick tonight either.
But for me personally, it was the shots from the point that pissed me off. 4-5 of them killed offensive momentum, or resulted in counterattacked going back immediately. They felt like panic shots.
One of those was Misas guy IMO.
Yeah, what is about Smitty and the whiffed pucks? It has been a recurring theme. Could it possibly be an eyesight thing? Sometimes basic things like slightly compromised eyesight could be overlooked…?????
lol I don’t know that a top 4 pick didn’t get his eyes checked 🤣
I know but he’s missed so many!!!
You see what I’m talking about snark, you have to hit and talk shit and rub your glove in peoples face and drag them into scrums at every whistle in the playoffs. They listened to Warso to start the game a just relaxed and just played free with absolutely no intensity or physicality until halfway through the game when they realized they were in a fight and woke the F up, but the damage was done. Fun fact did you know the Little Ball of Hate has 500+ goals and 1000+ points? And is not in the hall of fame.
You think Wario told them to not play hard? One of the dumbest thing you’ve typed in your life.
Drew keeps saying that Warsofsky is telling them to just relax and play free!!! He said it like 3 times. That’s what Warso messaged was. Why did it take them 30 minutes to realize they were in a fight? That was the difference in the game, their lackluster start.
They lost an important game. I get it, you’re back in full Chicken Little mode. If you think that’s all he’s saying you’re the most naive person to walk the earth. I think some guys are gripping their sticks at the beginning and then when they get down they get desperate and play the way Wario wanted them to in the first place. Actually, I know I’m right because I’ve seen it before. What is it you think you’re showing me? I’ve been watching the NHL for nearly 40 years. You don’t think I know what type of players and… Read more »
Team gave up 2 PP goals and a shorty.. Preds just own us. What, 12 straight wins. Asky 11 goals in 2 games against team who we traded from . Oh well hopefully rebound against the Hawks
Yeah, they own us. As do the flames (wtf), the knights obviously, and until recently the blues. But we beat them, and Nashville is next on the list. I just feel like today we had them and we let them off the hook. Ultimately I think the or maturity and experience won that game.
Goaltending. At least 3 soft ass goals. I wouldn’t start Asky again until the team is eliminated.
Well I actually think immaturity is exactly Askys problem. Evidenced by his interviews after Ls. but you kind of have to start him. Ned turns into a pumpkin after 2-3 games. You compared him to a bear league goalie after STL OTL.
I said there was one goal that beer league goalies normally stop. That last second overtime goal. Please attribute comments to me a little more accurately. I also said I would give Ned the majority of the starts down the stretch.
The Sharks were absent for the 1st period, plus all the defensive mistakes were just too much to overcome. They crumbled in the end. I liked their comeback, though. We just need to overhaul our goalies and blueliners and acquire a couple of proven scorers/playmakers in the offseason. It may take a couple of more years but at least we’ll have Mack to keep us interested.
No. Goalies are not getting overhauled and likely don’t need it. Forwards will be fine, many just need maturity and experience. D needs 2-3 new players.
Exactly.
At least one of the three needed HAS to be a top pairing player. They desperately need a top guy for the defence.
Yup. Agree 100%. If there are no trade options I would go ahead and offer Rasmus Anderson a big contract. Put him with Dickinson.
SD – Anderson
Orlov – UFA/trade
Shak – Deharnais
Leddy? Klinger? No idea…
yes, I believe SD will be able to handle 1st pair next season.
NSH, LAK +5 (game over NHL .500)
SJS +4
NSH and LAK play each other in their next game (I think its their next game). Sharks also have another tilt with NSH.
its far from over.
Why did Ekky have such little ice time tonight? Dicky and Leddy pairing has been really good. Would like to see Dicky up on PP1, and bring someone else in for Toff. He’s basically useless out there. I don’t know who that body is; maybe Cherny or Misa? With PP2 getting basically 20-seconds per game average you need to switch up PP1 a bit. Muk looked like shit tonight. Smith needs some muscle, and to work on his skating over the summer. Basically all will work and no skill work this summer. Misa needs more than 11-minutes a night, tbh.… Read more »
Over the last 10-11 games Misa has been at fault for way too many goals against and gave ups. brutal one again tonight. I don’t blame him since he’s a true rookie but I see why they have to limit his minutes. Pretty sure he finished one of the games on the losing streak minus 3 or 4 with his guy having a free walk to a high danger scoring chance.
You’re absolutely right. He has so many flashes of wow, and then a lot of meh but it’s not an issue as he’s stepped into the best league in the world straight out of Juniors. I’m just grasping at straws after the game, specifically with Misa lol.
What the fuck do we do with Muk? Klinger isn’t an upgrade, unfortunately, and I don’t think they have the bodies in the A.
I guess I’m not panicking about Shak at this point. He put together a nice string and struggled in this one. He has to carry his D partner a lot IMO. He’s made some good progress. I’m fine to keep working with him. Lots of guys have bad games and the pressure of the moment is tough for some guys at first. The fact they came back is what I’m focusing on. That showed a ton of heart. Wenny is a clutch beast. ill keep saying it… this was just supposed to be a development year where they weren’t having… Read more »
Misa has struggled since they took Eky off his line. It seems like since that move he has been trying to do too much. Mack is guilty of this at times, tonight as well, but he has more experience and higher level of play. He needs someone that compliments him better. 21-44-72 has been really good, but not greatly improved over 51-44-21, especially given Misa line has dropped off. Mack has Smith, Misa had Eklund, and since the split Misa line been not as consistent or good. Misa, ice time dropped off accordingly. If they were out of playoff race… Read more »
This year has been about development, the playoff chase has been just icing on the cake. Let the kids get meaningful games down the stretch. All of the kids need to develop physically for both the long season and the eventually the playoffs. Muk, Smith, Chervy, Asky and Misa had bad games, but have had decent seasons. They are playing in the best league in the world and playing perhaps the most difficult professional sport. I believe that the average league age is almost 25 and these kids are all well under that. Us fans became intoxicated with smell of… Read more »
couldn’t have said it better. One of my kids is Celes age. I jokingly tease them about what they’ve accomplished yet?🤣
I did like Ecky and and Misas chemistry. Early in the year I suggested those 2 and Cherny. I think it would be a good time to try that.
Too bad, it seems the Sharks only own the Preds in the playoffs. When Krazy George starts the wave in San José you do the wave, unless of course you are a member of Al Queda or a Confederate traitor or a Rebublican etc.
I’m none of those things, and I will never do the wave haha
Boooo!!! You’re no fun!
That’s a hard no. The only accurate response to the wave is to boo the wave.
I had no idea people were so passionate about hating the wave. Love a good wave
No doubt. What a bunch of couch potatoes.
The wave got so overdone when all stadiums seemed to be participating that it definitely jumped the shark (no pun intended) 15-20 years ago. Also sad to see an over the hill Krazy George the last couple of years making cameos; I love George, particularly those SJSU Spartans years and the
Quakes but alas he is simply too old to be doing this sort of thing.
The wave is so rare now I have no problem participating. I do have kids though so it adds a reason to participate. I refuse to teach my kids to be too cool to have fun.😉 also, if there was ever a stadium or arena that should embrace the wave it’s the Shark Tank.😜
Wenny, Vinny, Graf and Mack I thought played real well.
Leddy has been a stud for us, shocked.
Even though we lost, lots of good things from that game. You’d think Asky would really bring it against his former team.
Cele, Smith, Eklund. 3 young players whiff on 3 onetimers that you basically haven’t seen them miss on all season. Whats the difference? My opinion is it’s the pressure of the moment. They haven’t been in this situation and they’re learning to play in it. It’s a new head space. Missing doesn’t make them chokers, just means it’s important to them, they demand a lot out of themselves and they’re learning. This season is all about development, being in the playoff race. Making the playoffs or not, this is great experience for the young guys.
That makes a lot of sense given the age and development of this core
The current playoff push is going to be paying dividends forever. The best thing possible for this young team. Playoffs or not, learning how you must play to win in these games is what really matters. Mack, Smith, Sam, Cherny, Chuck and Misa all will learn that more is required. They’ve been stars their whole life. No one cares in the NHL when it’s playoff time. I suspect their off season regiments will be taken more seriously, requiring far less nudging from our staff. All the young players in the system who follow them can now learn from them, instead… Read more »
Without a doubt.
Also, you’re not exactly saying this but thought I would add… Cele, Ecky, Sam, Chuck and Misa don’t strike me as guys that need any prodding. I think when they’re in their prime, Cele and Sam are going to be leading this team.
Yeah, I’m not the best writer, and your point is accurate. But it is always possible to do more, even if it’s the little things. Small, costly mistakes that happen now, should torture them in the off season. They should work tirelessly to correct them. That’s how playoff players develop.
Think Michael Jordan. The most talented NBA player ever, and also the hardest worker. Refined elements of his game without fail, every year.
Cele seems to be cut from the same cloth. Immense talent AND work ethic. Pavs had that same level of work ethic just lacked the natural physical ability.
Definitely wasn’t criticizing you at all.