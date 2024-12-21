Sharks Locker Room: What More Can Askarov Do?

EDMONTON, Alberta — How long can the San Jose Sharks keep Yaroslav Askarov in the AHL?

Askarov showed once again, in a brilliant 39-save performance, that he’s the best goalie in the Sharks organization.

This is what scouts were telling San Jose Hockey Now before San Jose traded starter Mackenzie Blackwood two weeks ago.

Luke Kunin and Jan Rutta scored, and Askarov was especially unbeatable in the second period, when he made 23 saves, nearly equaling a 28-year-old San Jose Sharks franchise record.

Askarov is currently only up because Vitek Vanecek suffered an unlucky facial injury on Tuesday, when an errant puck struck him on the bench. There’s still no timeline for when Vanecek will be back.

“We’re gonna have probably a couple more days here to make a decision,” Warsofsky said about Vanecek today, “go from there.”

Vanecek’s injury is at least week-to-week.

So Askarov is going to be here for a while, in tandem with Alexandar Georgiev. But when Vanecek comes back?

There are some arguments to keep Askarov with the Barracuda — it’s a lot better defensive environment for a goalie, it probably improves the Sharks’ Draft Lottery position, it would be nice to see Askarov lead a team on a long playoff run after he failed to do so in the Nashville Predators organization — but he’s still the organization’s best netminder.

“I think simplifying his puck play at times,” Warsofsky said of what the 22-year-old can improve.

“From my time in the American League to the NHL, there are sharpshooters here, these guys that could come down, they can pick a spot within four or five inches, [so] getting up to speed on the game,” Warsofsky said, before admitting, “But obviously we saw tonight he’s pretty, pretty much up to speed against one of the better teams in the league.”

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Askarov’s personality:

Really good personality, good with his teammates. He’s just maybe a little bit Russian Blackwood. He’s got a really good personality. Wants to be a good teammate, works extremely hard. What I like about him, he’s competitive. You can tell the competitor that comes right out. He’s got a quiet confidence about himself.

Warsofsky, on Will Smith’s game:

With Macklin, the same way. There’s some things he’s got to improve on, with Will too, but at the same time, we can’t take the stick out of their hands, and this is God-given talent that they have, and they got to play towards their strengths.

I thought Will was better tonight. I thought he was more engaged in the hockey game. I think it was a step in the right direction.

Warsofsky, on what Askarov can improve:

I think simplifying his puck play at times. I would say, from my time in the American League to the NHL, there are sharpshooters here, these guys that could come down, they can pick a spot within four or five inches, [so] getting up to speed on the game.

But obviously we saw tonight he’s pretty, pretty much up to speed against one of the better teams in the league.

Yaroslav Askarov

Askarov, on playing Connor McDavid:

That was fun to play against him, absolutely, and Draisaitl.

Askarov, on Draisaitl’s misses:

He missed a few. He needed to score more today. (laughs) It is what it is.

Askarov, on Draisaitl’s OT goal:

Thought he was gonna try to shoot upper-body, that’s why I just tried to keep my left chest [up]. But it was a shot on the ice.

Askarov, on if he’s ever had a period like his 23-save second period:

Probably never. The first time too for me. That was sick. (laughs)

Mikael Granlund

Granlund, on what the San Jose Sharks needed to do better:

We just couldn’t kill any plays. Second, third period, we were playing in our D-zone the whole time. Didn’t really touch the puck, and they win the battles, a lot of those things, and that gives them a lot of the o-zone time and just defending all day.

Cody Ceci

Ceci, on if he gave Askarov any advice on how to play McDavid:

No, not really. I’m sure he’s seen enough of them on the highlight reels, but he did a great job tonight reading where they were going with the passes and whatnot, and he just seemed to always get over.

Ceci, on confidence that Askarov brings the San Jose Sharks:

He looks like he’s having fun too. He’s always smiling and making big saves and having fun out there. I think that’s huge as a young guy, to have that confidence and allows you to play as well as he did.