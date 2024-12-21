Askarov Amazing, But Sharks Lose 3-2 in OT

EDMONTON — The San Jose Sharks visit Rogers Place to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Luke Kunin and Jan Rutta scored, Askarov was incredible, but Sharks lose 3-2 in OT.

Period 1

2 in: Celebrini defending Draisaitl one-on-one on cycle…and Celebrini more than hangs tough. Impressive.

Kunin goal: That’s the start that the San Jose Sharks want! Wennberg good effort to retrieve Liljegren clear/pass, and Kunin just beats his check down the ice for a Grade-A in the slot. Not sure who should’ve had Kunin, Skinner was the last Oiler behind him. He’s now on a 20-goal pace!

Sharks have jumped on Oilers, got first five shots.

Hyman goal: Askarov had a brilliant save on I think Nugent-Hopkins, but the Sharks couldn’t get it out. Walman had a chance, was going for the icing, but nope. McDavid just had free rein around the zone and found Hyman for cross-slot, no chance. Just a thought, Celebrini can learn from McDavid just how dangerous he is in zone. Blueline to blueline and on the rush, Celebrini approximates McDavid so far, but in zone, no comparison.

Rutta goal: Celebrini draws another penalty! Good find by Walman, Rutta high slot. Walman beats F1 Draisaitl, not much of a forecheck effort there. Then no one on Rutta as Walman gets Edmonton puck-watching in his foray down the wall.

Walman-Celebrini-Granlund-Toffoli-Wennberg is PP1, Liljegren-Smith-Zetterlund-Eklund-Kovalenko on PP2.

6 left: Ferraro’s got to shoot that. 3-on-1, beaut Smith pass.

4 left: Good patience by Kovalenko on DZ exit.

Ferraro loses 50-50 on wall, Oilers’ 2-on-1, another Askarov stop. Whoever beat Ferraro on the wall, there has to be, I think, team awareness that McDavid is coming from behind with speed. Not just on Mario.

Don’t mind San Jose Sharks’ overall period, except they haven’t got a shot on since Rutta goal.

Period 2

1 in: Granlund stayed with McDavid defensively off give-and-go, nice work. Then leads rush and Eklund chance.

3 in: Ceci saves a goal on PK. Oilers pour it on PP, Askarov strong.

4 in: Kovalenko has a Grade-A, Pickard stop, Kovalenko stops playing for a second, maybe can’t believe it. Small thing, but don’t do that, don’t be so obvious, don’t stop playing. Good cycle by he, Celebrin, and Granlund on that shift though.

Sharks pushing back, Kunin and Liljegren pushing the puck up there with chances.

10 in: Ferraro good battle with Draisaitl, takes the puck from him, kills the play, gets it out. Draisaitl slashes him, that should’ve been a penalty IMO, immature. Guess Draisaitl would say Ferraro should’ve been called. But credit to Ferraro there, great defending.

I thought Granlund had a poor game by his standards last game, just not good with the puck, but this afternoon, he’s better, precise with puck when he’s got it on his stick, battling his best with McDavid. Not a battle he’s going to win, but I like his game today, even with the lopsided shot counter.

7 left: Whoa Kovalenko too deliberate with puck there on exit, turnover. Henrique all alone, Askarov robs him. Then off DZ faceoff loss, side to side, Podkolzin in tight, Askarov moves and tracks and stops. Shesterkin stuff there. Incredible, Askarov is so talented. Sharks need to do a lot more for him, needless to say.

1 left: Askarov and Goodrow having an extended conversation with the ref. Askarov gets his mask back. Wonder if it was about the ref not blowing a whistle when Askarov’s mask got loosened earlier, Askarov was shaking his head?

23 saves for Askarov in the second period, I think the second-most in Sharks history in a period (24 for Wade Flaherty in 1996).

Period 3

3 in: Huge Pickard save on Celebrini breakaway. Nice patience and feed by Kovalenko.

5 in: Walman can’t do that. Beats first man, great, but it’s not pond hockey. Draisaitl misses an open net as a result.

7 left: Beaut work between Celebrini and Eklund, Celebrini has a couple big chances. San Jose Sharks have at least had some response in this period, not leaving Yaroslav Askarov completely out to dry.

4 left: Big non-icing clear by Granlund. McDavid was rolling.

2 left: Big D play high by Toffoli.

Luck there! Don’t know how Draisaitl missed that.

Hyman goal: Oh man. Askarov deserved better. He gets them a point though.

Ferraro the first to tap Askarov’s pads as regulation ends.

OT

Celebrini-Granlund-Walman to start OT.