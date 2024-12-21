Connect with us

GOTTA SEE IT: Askarov Almost Sets Sharks’ Saves Record

31 seconds ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

EDMONTON — Yaroslav Askarov almost set a San Jose Sharks record. The Sharks are both happy and unhappy that he didn’t.

In the second period of their Saturday afternoon tilt with the Edmonton Oilers, Askarov fended off 23 shots to preserve a 2-1 San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 lead.

Those 23 saves in a period are the second-most in franchise history, trailing on Wade Flaherty’s 24 set on Mar. 15, 1996 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s just a selection of Askarov’s highlights:

Of course, the San Jose Sharks don’t want to force their goalie to make 23 stops in a period, but thank goodness that he did.

Askarov, in just his third appearance with the Sharks, is living up to his billing as arguably the top goaltending prospect in the world.

The San Jose Sharks acquired Askarov from the Nashville Predators over the summer, in an exchange that featured top prospect David Edstrom and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first going to Music City.

If Askarov’s second period heroics are any indication, the Sharks are going to be plenty happy about this trade for a long time.

 

