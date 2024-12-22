SJHN Daily: Kovalenko Surprised by Trade to Sharks, Celebrini’s Tricks & Tendencies

Nikolai Kovalenko didn’t expect to be traded to the San Jose Sharks, or anywhere for that matter.

When the news broke that the San Jose Sharks had acquired Kovalenko and Alexandar Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche, they had just learned about the move from Jared Bednar and Chris MacFarland moments beforehand.

Despite it being an unexpected turn of events for the 25-year-old, he’s off to a strong start with his new team. In his first five games in teal, he’s recorded five points, all of which have been assists.

During an interview with Daria Tuboltseva of RG, Kovalenko compared Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky to his former coach, Jared Bednar. “Only positive impressions about him. Like Bednar, he helps, explains, and guides. He does everything to make the players feel comfortable on the ice.”

The Sharks are giving Kovalenko every chance to succeed, and so far it seems he will take advantage of his new opportunity.

Other Sharks News…

Timothy Liljegren was a healthy scratch against Colorado.

New PDOcast with @jmarshfof: Film Club episode on Macklin Celebrini. Went through all of his shifts in the NHL so far, and broke down all of his tricks + tendencies that have led to immediate success. Watch along with us here – https://t.co/aFjRHWCmU1https://t.co/gBTlBkfay1 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 20, 2024

San Jose Barracuda forwards Brandon Coe and Joe Carroll, along with former defenseman Thomas Gregoire and former goaltender Antoine Bibeau have all been named to Team Canada for the 2024 Spengler Cup in Davos, which begins on Boxing Day.#SpenglerCup #sjbarracuda #TheFutureIsTeal — Kevin Lacy (@KevinLacy22) December 20, 2024

Around the League…

Matt Murray made his return to the NHL.

Charlie Coyle has an opportunity to make a difference with the Boston Bruins after a slow start.

Both of the Colorado Avalanche‘s new goaltenders are making a difference.

Aleksander Barkov is on a tear for the Florida Panthers.

Tom Fitzgerald spoke about why he demoted Simon Nemec.

Matt Rempe will have an in-person hearing with the Department of Player Safety.

Alex Ovechkin is not expected to return before the upcoming break.

The Buffalo Sabres lose their 13th in a row.

Auston Matthews misses a game with an injury.