What Does an NHL Scout Think of Jack Thompson? (+)

The San Jose Sharks have added a well-regarded prospect defenseman to their system.

In exchange for Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick, the Sharks have acquired Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

So what does an NHL scout from outside of the San Jose Sharks organization think of Thompson?

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99! Current subscribers, please log in to view. Log In Join Now