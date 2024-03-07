San Jose Sharks
What Does an NHL Scout Think of Jack Thompson? (+)
The San Jose Sharks have added a well-regarded prospect defenseman to their system.
In exchange for Anthony Duclair and a 2025 seventh-round pick, the Sharks have acquired Jack Thompson and a 2024 third-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
So what does an NHL scout from outside of the San Jose Sharks organization think of Thompson?
Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
San Jose Sharks1 hour ago
Trade Deadline Eve Massacre: Bordeleau Scores, But Sharks Lost 7-2
San Jose Sharks3 hours ago
What Does an NHL Scout Think of Jack Thompson? (+)
San Jose Sharks4 hours ago
BREAKING: Duclair Traded to Lightning for 3rd + Prospect Jack Thompson
San Jose Sharks8 hours ago
Duclair, Barabanov on Contract Talks With Sharks This Season
San Jose Sharks9 hours ago
‘Significant Interest’ in Duclair & Barabanov, Both Scratched for Trade-Related Reasons Tonight
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
San Jose Sharks3 weeks ago
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Hockey History2 weeks ago
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
San Jose Sharks3 weeks ago
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
San Jose Hockey Now Podcast3 days ago
Our Sharks’ Trade Deadline Predictions
San Jose Sharks7 days ago
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
San Jose Sharks1 week ago
Sharks Locker Room: ‘Same Old BS’
San Jose Hockey Now Podcast1 week ago
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
San Jose Sharks2 weeks ago