Sharks Locker Room: Quinn on Demoting Barabanov, But Sticking With Zetterlund

COLUMBUS – It’s the first time this season that the San Jose Sharks have outshot an opponent by 15 or more.

In fact, they more than doubled the Columbus Blue Jackets’ shots, 41-20.

And still, the worst team in the NHL still managed to lose 4-2.

“You got to get ready from the start,” Fabian Zetterlund, who scored his team-leading 18th goal, said. “Our first period is not acceptable and we know that.”

The Sharks fell behind 1-0 in the opening frame off, David Quinn’s words, a “lazy” and “disappointing” 2-on-1 given up to Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau.

In a repeat of Jenner’s last-second game-winner in San Jose a month ago, Jenner beat Barabanov up the ice again.

Boone Jenner takes Gaudreau's feed to his backhand and tallies in tight, giving Columbus the 1-0 lead!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/bC7pJ3XcJv — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 16, 2024

“The first one, we talked about Gaudreau and breakaways and we just fell asleep,” Quinn said. “Faceoff, and we get lazy and puck-watch and there he goes again.”

There’s a reason why Barabanov got sent to the fourth line, while Klim Kostin got promoted to his place on the first and Justin Bailey moved up to the third.

By the way, the San Jose Sharks have been outshot by 15 or more 20 times this season.

Fabian Zetterlund

Zetterlund, on the San Jose Sharks’ slow start:

We’re gotta play through them. Be harder on the puck and finish some hits. They dominated us in the first. Then, we got a little bit better. A little bit better is not enough.

Magnus Chrona

Chrona, on what he’s learned about being an NHL starter from his five consecutive starts:

Obviously, you have to take care of the body, takes a lot of beating, playing games. Taking that the pro aspect, taking it to a different level. Always have to the body and mind and recover and eat the right things and do the right things in the gym before and after, things like that.

David Quinn

Quinn, on the Jenner goal:

The first one, we talked about Gaudreau and breakaways and we just fell asleep. Faceoff, and we get lazy and puck-watch and there he goes again. Just really disappointing.

Quinn, on promoting Klim Kostin:

He did a good job. Really good job.

Quinn, on demoting Barabanov but not Zetterlund from the top line:

Zetterlund certainly has built up an awful lot of trust. It’s like a bank account. You keep making great plays and play good hockey [into] your bank account, you’re making a lot of deposits, and then you have a tough period. Well, you got a little bit of a cushion for yourself. Zetterlund certainly has earned that.