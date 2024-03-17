San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #67: Chrona Talks Cooley’s Impact on Him at University of Denver
CHICAGO – “He did an amazing job kind of being a parent for me.”
That’s how Magnus Chrona, 23, saw Devin Cooley, three years his senior, when Chrona was a freshman at the University of Denver in 2019-20.
Now, Cooley is the neophyte, making his NHL debut tonight, and Chrona is the more experienced one, coming off his fifth straight NHL start. Will Chrona have any words of advice for Cooley?
“Uh, no. He’s got more experience than I do,” Chrona laughed. “I leave that to Blacky.”
That’s Mackenzie Blackwood, 187 NHL games under his belt, who’s become the de facto den mother of the San Jose Sharks goaltending room with Kaapo Kahkonen’s departure and Vitek Vanecek’s likely season-ending injury.
SJHN Daily: Chrona, Cooley Loved the ‘Goalie Chariot’—Blackwood Did Not
Chrona has fond memories of how Cooley fulfilled that role at DU: “When I got there, he was a very big mentor for me. Especially, he got hurt early on, and he kind of helped me throughout the freshman year progress and [with] what to learn.”
He added: “It’s a lot to manage when you come in, school and practice, the schedule. He kind of laid it [out] to bring the most success for the weekends when you play. Being a pro in college hockey and what that takes.
“Obviously, he’s a very smart guy, so I tried to learn from him in that way, and how to study and do the right things and that aspect.”
San Jose Sharks (16-43-7)
Cooley will start, Quinn says that he’s sticking with the same lines that he ended last night with.
Projected lines:
Kostin-Granlund-Zetterlund
Zadina-Eklund-Kunin
Bordeleau-Sturm-Bailey
Labanc-Carpenter-Barabanov
Ferraro-Thrun
Vlasic-Burroughs
MacDonald-Addison
Chicago Blackhawks (18-44-5)
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks is 3 PM at United Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Preview/Lines #67: Chrona Talks Cooley's Impact on Him at University of Denver
