Askarov on What Happened With Predators, Origin of Bench Press Celly, Current Injury

Yaroslav Askarov just wants to turn the page.

In August, the San Jose Sharks acquired top goaltending prospect Askarov from the Nashville Predators for a handsome package, which included 2023 first-round pick David Edstrom and the Vegas Golden Knights’ 2025 first.

The 2020 No. 11 selection had asked to be dealt after the Predators re-signed franchise netminder Juuse Saros to an eight-year extension on Jul. 1.

Third straight day that Yaroslav Askarov has missed training camp. Multiple sources tell me the same thing: "Nothing serious that would be long-term". That's what #SJSharks have been saying too, just confirming. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2024

In his first local media availability, Askarov, who’s still working on his English, declined to elaborate on what happened with the Preds.

The fun-loving keeper also talked bonding with Jake Walman about celebrations, if he cares what other teams think about his cellys, how his bench press celly originated, moving out of Shakir Mukhamadullin’s apartment, his current injury, and more.

Yaroslav Askarov, on trading NFL celebrations with Jake Walman, and potential cellys down the road:

So excited. Absolutely, just can’t wait.

How did Askarov come up w/ his bench press celebration? Askarov says captain Cole Schneider sent him an Instagram post of a young goalie doing it and said: "Please don't do it." Askarov responded, "I'm going to do it." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/67jYSwmYBh — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2024

Askarov, on what happened with the Predators:

It’s nothing crazy. I was traded and I’m just happy to be here. I’m happy to be part of the Sharks organization.

Askarov, on if he was frustrated by Nashville re-signing Saros and signing back-up Scott Wedgewood:

I’m trying to keep focus on my game.

Management and stuff, I have an agent. It’s not my focus, I try to keep focus on my game. That’s it, and try to be the best.

Askarov says that he's feels like it's an open competition here with #SJSharks, that if he plays well in camp, he could be opening night starter. Of course, he'll have to get back on the ice first. Day-to-day lower-body injury — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2024

Askarov, on if he felt like he was treated fairly by Barry Trotz:

It’s hard to say now.

My English is not very [good]. That’s why it’s hard to tell you. It’s a hard question, and it’s gonna be hard to say.

Askarov, on the development plan presented to him by Nashville director of goaltending Mitch Korn:

It’s personal. It’s gonna be our secret. I’m gonna keep it.

Askarov reports that he's acclimated well to San Jose, "great city", has moved out of Mukhamadullin's apartment, and also, his wife is a good cook — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 21, 2024

Askarov, on if he cares what the other team thinks about his celebrations:

It’s normal, if not everybody likes you. That’s normal. Some guys gonna hate you. Some guys gonna like you.

Doesn’t matter.