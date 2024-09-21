Granlund Talks Expiring Contract, Mentoring Eklund and Zetterlund

Mikael Granlund is not worried about his contract.

The 32-year-old San Jose Sharks center is in his last season of the four-year, $20-million deal he signed with the Nashville Predators. After being sent to the Sharks last offseason as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, he put up 12 goals and a team-leading 60 points in 69 games.

He was also distinguished as an alternate captain late in the season, thanks to his play and mentorship of young players like linemates Fabian Zetterlund and William Eklund. In 2024-25, he is ready to continue developing the Sharks’ highly touted youngsters en route to a more competitive season:

Granlund, on the buzz entering this season:

It’s exciting. Everybody can feel the energy. Everybody can see this team is going somewhere, so it’s really exciting to be part of that. There’s a lot of guys coming up, and as a team we all know we’re going to be a good team. There’s a lot of excitement. That’s why there’s a lot of energy in the locker room and around us.

Granlund, on where the Sharks can improve this season:

Everything. We were the last team last season, so there’s everything we need to be better at. But, we got some talent this year, a lot of skill. At the same time, we got some veteran guys who are going to really lead by example and do the right things. So, I’m sure we’re going to be way better than last season. And it’s about growth during the season. When you look at the last season, some of the guys [like] Zetterlund, Eklund, and how much they grew throughout the season, they were like different players. When you compare them [at] the end of the season compared to beginning of the season. A lot of things can happen throughout the season and a lot of growth can happen. We’ll start at some point, and let’s see where we finish up.

Granlund, on whether he wants to extend with a rebuilding Sharks team:

I haven’t really talked about any of that stuff. We all know the situation, but at the same time, I have high hopes for this team. The way this is going to be in the future. I have loved my time here in San Jose. So, we’ll see what’s gonna happen with that. Nothing to worry about right now.

Granlund, on how he likes being a mentor for a rebuilding team:

As a team, it was a tough season last year. But, I liked it here. I feel like I got a lot of that — a lot out of helping some of the younger guys. See the development of those guys and how, as a teammate, you can help them. So, that was a kind of cool situation. Cool to see myself enjoy that stuff too. And now, when you have that excitement [for] the future, where did this team is going, it’s pretty exciting.

Granlund, on the improvement of William Eklund:

It’s still way early, but I have a feeling he has that confidence. He saw last year, ‘okay, I’m a pretty good player in this league,’ and he wants to only get better. With his work ethic and the smartness he has, I’m sure he’s gonna get only better. So, I’m excited to see that. You can see the hunger he has right now.

See the full Granlund interview here