Scrimmage Thoughts: Celebrini, Smith, Musty & Other Sharks Prospects (+)

Holy overreaction!

The San Jose Sharks have completed the first three, grueling days of training camp.

All eyes, including mine, were on star prospects Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Quentin Musty, especially during the daily scrimmages.

From likely to less likely, all three teens are candidates to break camp with the NHL club.

Here are my thoughts on each through three days, along with a couple more notes about other San Jose Sharks prospects.