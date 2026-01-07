SJHN Daily: Sahlin Wallenius Wins Gold, Eklund Happy for Eklund, Kurashev Going to Olympics

William Eklund’s brother Victor has won World Junior Championships gold.

“I’m so happy for the whole country of Sweden, shows [that] we’ve does some good things,” the 23-year-old San Jose Sharks winger said on Tuesday. “And especially for [Victor,] I’m happy that he was able to do that.”

Victor was tied third in points on Team Sweden with eight and tied second in assists with six. With a goal and assist against Czechia in the gold medal game, Victor won Player of the Game.

The elder Eklund, jokingly, took some credit for the younger’s triumph. Namely, for toughening up the 19-year-old: “That’s one of the things too, when he was [younger], I was never letting him win.”

William said he shared a short FaceTime with Victor shortly after the gold medal game. Their dad, Christian “Fimpen” Eklund was able to make it to San Jose today for the team’s fathers and mentors’ trip after watching Victor win the gold medal in Minnesota on Monday.

William, meanwhile, was all eyes on the game during the dads and mentors’ dinner.

Still locked in to World Juniors though. 😏 pic.twitter.com/6bJh1PLSKY — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 6, 2026

Eklund revealed that some Sharks — San Jose doesn’t have any Czechs on the roster currently — were rooting for Czechia. He wouldn’t reveal who, but was happy to trash talk them afterwards.

Sweden’s last WJC gold was in 2012. A current San Jose Sharks player on that team? John Klingberg, 33.

“We haven’t won in a while. Klinger was the last guy who won for us,” Eklund said, smiling. “So that tells a lot. He’s an old man now.”

Congrats to Joshua Ravensbergen and Michael Misa on capturing Bronze at the World Junior Championship! 🥉#TheFutureIsTeal | #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/xMNUbR37o0 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 6, 2026

