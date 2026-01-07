Preview/Lines #43: If Dellandrea Out Tonight, Why Not Play Misa?

LOS ANGELES — Ty Dellandrea looks like he will not be available for the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that Dellandrea did not travel with the Sharks to Los Angeles, where they’ll match up against the Los Angeles Kings tonight.

Dellandrea left Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets after a Denton Mateychuk trip caused the centerman to crash into goaltender Jet Greaves.

Ty Dellandrea left the ice after being tripped and then colliding with the goalie pic.twitter.com/wuLFIfE3He — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 7, 2026

Dellandrea, the Sharks’ third-line center and a go-to penalty killer, was already battling through multiple injuries this season, and has two goals and 11 points in 42 games. He also leads San Jose with a 52.3 Faceoff Winning %, which Sharks faceoff consultant Zenon Konopka spoke to recently on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.

There’s no word yet on the extent of Dellandrea’s injury.

UPDATE: Warsofsky says that Ty Dellandrea‘s injury is a week-to-week lower-body injury.

Immediately, San Jose did recall center Patrick Giles on Monday. Giles can potentially take over 4C duties, and Zack Ostapchuk could get promoted to Dellandrea’s spot.

Center-winger Adam Gaudette (lower-body), who’s been practicing for a few days now, could also make his return to the line-up?

Long-term, top prospect Michael Misa, just back from the World Junior Championships, could also take on a more regular role in the line-up.

Wisely, the Sharks left Misa at home today though. The 19-year-old returned to San Jose on Tuesday after an emotionally-charged seven games in 11 days for Canada, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

“We’ll give him a few days there to catch his breath,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said on Tuesday morning, “and we’ll go from there.”

San Jose Sharks (21-18-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start and Gaudette with slide in for Dellandrea. There will be no other line-up changes.

Warsofsky, on Mike Aldrich's 2,500th pro hockey game: "He's everything. The equipment manager, that job does go unnoticed. These guys work crazy hours. They do it all. And Mikey is the best in the business." https://t.co/gHEXSVjOFS — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 8, 2026

Los Angeles Kings (18-14-9)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Kings vs. Sharks Major Changes Expected Across the Boardhttps://t.co/O0UDR5SoaU pic.twitter.com/tB1cHD2k2X — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) January 7, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings is at 7:30 PM PT at Crypto.com Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.