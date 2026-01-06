San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #42: Evason Says Crosby Asked To Play With Celebrini, Misa Recalled
Sidney Crosby asked to play with Macklin Celebrini.
That’s what Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason, who coached Crosby and Celebrini at the 2025 World Championships, said on Tuesday at Blue Jackets’ morning skate.
“Said a lot when Crosby came over [for Worlds], we asked him who would you like to play with? He said Celebrini,” Evason said.
San Jose Sharks (20-18-3)
Alex Nedeljkovic will start.
Nick Leddy will come in for the injured Shakir Mukhamadullin (day-to-day).
#SJSharks lines at morning skate, from Zubair, who is here watching today!
Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov
Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli
Skinner-Dellandrea-Graf
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Liljegren
Ferraro-Iorio
Dickinson-Leddy
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 6, 2026
Vincent Desharnais (upper-body) and Adam Gaudette (lower-body) are close, but still day-to-day.
Mukhamadullin (upper-body) is also considered day-to-day and has been placed on IR.
Also, Michael Misa is officially back on the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster, in place of Mukhamadullin. He has two games left before the Sharks have to decide whether they will burn the first year of his entry-level contract.
Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-3)
Greaves does start for #CBJ. Marchment won’t play. Evason says he reaggravated a lower body injury during morning skate
— Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) January 6, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I like Muk but the injury bug is going to run him out of town. Sometimes the best ability is availability.
Can we put the kibosh on “Sometimes the best ability is availability”? Way overused and losing its “narrative” value.
No. It’s simple reality. It’s one of the most important things I teach my kids. It’s why Ottawa dumped Norris despite his great ability.
Yup. Just because its been worn into the ground doesn’t make it untrue.
With Mukh, he still looks like a guy who needs to fill out. Hopefully he’s just a bit late on that front and will become solid in the next year or two. Its not uncommon for that to happen.
Shak has unusually narrow shoulders for a tall man
I’ll have to look closer I never really thought that when looking at him
Agreed. Obviously, I’m the one always harping on guys needing a thick neck because it’s an indicator of overall upper body strength. Pretty much all hockey players have big legs and big butts. Is their upper body that needs the most work to survive the physicality of the NHL. Unfortunately Shak still looks like he needs a lot of work on his upper body. He’s got a giraffe look.
Similar build to Chara, and it took him a long time to put it all together.
Totally fine to wait with him unless he’s a big piece going out to bring in someone like Dahlin. Defensemen sometimes take forever. Middleton took a while too and he’s a big lanky dude.
IMO, this stretch of games between now & the Olympic break will be the biggest challenge for the team & GMMG. It’s a 14 game stretch that includes many difficult opponents.
My gut says a 5-7-2 record would be generous. If the Sharks fall out of the playoff race, what does GMMG do? Is this a make or break part of the schedule?
If anyone can exceed expectations, it’s Celebrini & Co.
Maybe I just need some Tums for these rumbling gut feelings…
Yeah, it’s a tough schedule with some annoying back to backs and a long road trip… I was actually expecting Grier to use this stretch as the will they/won’t they in terms of whether they sell some UFAs or try to fight for the last WC spot or two. 5-7-2 sounds a little dicey on whether they would still have a chance in the last 25 games, but the west isn’t great, so maybe there will be a lot of meaningful hockey in March and April Edit: one last last thought is that I don’t think it’s worth getting “playoff… Read more »
What’s their record on back to backs? Having young guys could help. It would be nice to get Smith and Kurashev back. You could actually have a good top 6 or top 9 if those guys come back firing on all cylinders.
they need Shak and Klinger though
They’ve surprised some very good teams. I’m giving the benefit of the doubt for now. I’m going to predict they go 7-7.
As long as they can get through this stretch approaching .500, the schedule softens enough to make up for it down the stretch. Especially after the sellers start selling. But no doubt, these next dozen or so are going to create some anxiety.
Not thrilled to see Iorio with Mario (and its not just the abundance of io’s).
Iorio’s been finding a groove with Dickinson and I’d like to see Warsofsky take advantage of a rare chance for continuity in the d-group among his two youngest d-men.
Iorio will get bigger minutes though. I think it’s a good pairing as long as Mario just gives Iorio the puck for every breakout.
hopefully Leddy impresses so they can trade him soon.
hopefully mukh’s being day-to-day means that the ir stint is for the roster spot and not that he’s truly too injured for a week+, would be nice if he could get a run of games without an injury or performances that merit a healthy scratching
also curious what they do with misa, presumably ostapchuk gets sent down at some point and they put misa at 3c/dellandrea at 4c?
Alright Sid, now say the same thing to Mike Grier…