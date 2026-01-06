Preview/Lines #42: Evason Says Crosby Asked To Play With Celebrini, Misa Recalled

Sidney Crosby asked to play with Macklin Celebrini.

That’s what Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason, who coached Crosby and Celebrini at the 2025 World Championships, said on Tuesday at Blue Jackets’ morning skate.

“Said a lot when Crosby came over [for Worlds], we asked him who would you like to play with? He said Celebrini,” Evason said.

San Jose Sharks (20-18-3)

Alex Nedeljkovic will start.

Nick Leddy will come in for the injured Shakir Mukhamadullin (day-to-day).

#SJSharks lines at morning skate, from Zubair, who is here watching today! Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov

Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli

Skinner-Dellandrea-Graf

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves Orlov-Liljegren

Ferraro-Iorio

Dickinson-Leddy — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 6, 2026

Vincent Desharnais (upper-body) and Adam Gaudette (lower-body) are close, but still day-to-day.

Mukhamadullin (upper-body) is also considered day-to-day and has been placed on IR.

Also, Michael Misa is officially back on the San Jose Sharks’ 23-man roster, in place of Mukhamadullin. He has two games left before the Sharks have to decide whether they will burn the first year of his entry-level contract.

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-3)

Greaves does start for #CBJ. Marchment won’t play. Evason says he reaggravated a lower body injury during morning skate — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) January 6, 2026

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.