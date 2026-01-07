San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Don’t Be Too Quick To Judge Trades, Zack Ostapchuk Edition
Zack Ostapchuk has been showing his speed and skill.
That’s not just on Tuesday night, when he flashed breakaway speed to notch the game-winner in the San Jose Sharks’ 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Reaves, on Ostapchuk's goal: "He's the fastest man in the world. Damn race horse. I don't know what's going on, blew by everybody." https://t.co/Yr8lYYMgO5
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 7, 2026
And that’s not just his first goal as a member of the San Jose Sharks, scored on Dec. 29 in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks.
Zack Ostapchuk gets his first goal as a member of the #SJSharks providing much needed insurance late in the 3rd.🚨 pic.twitter.com/I98zfauida
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) December 30, 2025
“We’ve talked to him about playing with the puck a little bit more,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky shared on Jan. 2. “He’s actually quickly picked that up. That was a conversation just a couple weeks ago, and we’re starting to see some benefit of that.”
Keep your eye on Ostapchuk (63) in these two clips:
On Dec. 29 at Anaheim, Ostapchuk springs Ryan Reaves (75) and Barclay Goodrow (23) for a 2-on-1. Then, he holds off Ian Moore (74) and Pavel Mintyukov (98) to find Collin Graf (51).
On Dec. 31 in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild, Ostapchuk beats Zach Bogosian (24) to a loose puck, centering it to Goodrow. Then, his hustle turns a Brock Faber (7) puck into a 50-50.
“He’s got a big frame. He can hold on to it. He can make plays. Can get to the inside,” Warsofsky said.
The 6-foot-4 center is defining himself as the fourth-line center of the future for the San Jose Sharks.
“He’s been playing some good hockey,” Warsofsky said. “Really solidifying his role on this team and as a player.”
And he’s just 22, so there’s still plenty of time for him to grow into more.
Ostapchuk is a great reminder to have patience with trades.
Last Trade Deadline, after the San Jose Sharks acquired Ostapchuk in the much-panned Fabian Zetterlund deal, fans were too quick to dismiss the 2021 second-round pick. Ostapchuk was, granted, underwhelming in his teal debut.
This season, the young centerman is beginning to look like a victory for the Sharks’ pro scouting staff. While he’ll probably never score like a Zetterlund, Ostapchuk’s already-mature defensive game, coupled with these increasing flashes of offense, has the look of a playoff-caliber two-way bottom-six staple.
It’s still early to say — on either side of the coin — but Ostapchuk appears to be a winning player at a very valuable position, no small reason why the 21-18-3 Sharks already have more victories this season, in just 42 games, than all of last year.
Ryan Reaves
Reaves, on getting knocked down by Olivier: "He's one of the toughest in the league. It's the first time that I've been caught & knocked down like that. But when you go up against a guy like that, I'm 38 & getting a little older. So eventually, I was gonna get caught. Today was…
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 7, 2026
Reaves, on how he got cleared to come back for the 3rd period after getting knocked down by Olivier: "I had to memorize some words, cotton, honey, arrow. There were months of the year backwards, do some number games, some balance stuff. Passed with flying colors."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 7, 2026
Alex Nedeljkovic
Nedeljkovic, on performing like this in front of his dad:
Yeah, it’s great. It’s always fun. I love having family in town. The best part is just seeing, spending time with them off the ice and away from it. It’s obviously a long trip from Cleveland, so anytime I get to spend with them away from the rink is special, and for him to hang out with his grandkids, is fun to watch, and takes a little bit of pressure off me and Emma, and gives us a little bit of a breather too.
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on Reaves:
He is a joy to coach. He is so important for our team. What he does to stick up for our team. What he does to stick up for his teammates, change momentum. I think he’s playing really good hockey. We love the guy.
No health update on Dellandrea. There rarely is after a game.
Warsofsky ruled out Michael Misa from playing tomorrow in LA.
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) January 7, 2026
Alex Wennberg
Wennberg, on the San Jose Sharks surpassing last season’s win total in just 42 games:
It’s great. But there’s a long way to go. We’re happy with the wins. But one game at a time. See where it takes us.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
You absolutely nailed it on Ostapchuk. I might also add he had some good PK reps tonight as well.
Maybe most importantly, a win going away that didn’t require Celly to put on his cape on and manufacture a 3 point night out of thin air. His offensive contribution on the score sheet was about as insignificant as possible. Bodes well for the teams outlook if this can be a new normal.