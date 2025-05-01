SJHN Daily: Smith Will Play for USA in World Championships

It’s official: Will Smith is headed to World Championships, representing Team USA.

San Jose Hockey Now reported that Will Smith would make the team last week.

He’ll join his San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, as well as two other members of the coaching staff, Thomas Speer and Nick Gialdini, on USA.

Five more names have been added to the 2025 U.S. Men’s National Team! #MensWorlds Details and Full Roster: https://t.co/2Jkm0fHBKw pic.twitter.com/yqOTqBldvX — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 30, 2025

Smith and Macklin Celebrini’s rivalry could potentially be reignited following group stage play, if Team USA and Team Canada advance out of their respective groups.

The same is true for Smith and Team Sweden, which features William Eklund and Alex Wennberg.

Team USA and Smith will get things started on May 9 against Denmark, broadcast on NHL Network.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The 2025 NHL Draft Lottery is coming up May 5, to decide the San Jose Sharks’ fate. Will they get No. 1?

What does Patrick Giles want to improve on ahead of next season?

Why is the San Jose Barracuda‘s “Be A Pig”motto so special compared to other playoff mottos and traditions?

Barracuda getting healthier, lines today: Gushchin-White-Graf

Regenda-Bystedt-Cardwell

Houle-Ostapchuk-Giles

Sabourin-Vanroboys-Vincent

Duehr-Chernyshov-Musty (extras) Schuldt-Carlsson

Cagnoni-Frisch

Hache-Thompson

Furlong-Keane — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 30, 2025

Other Sharks News…

SAP Center is getting security upgrades.

Brodie Brazil spoke with Ryan Warsofsky.

Friday Night. Tech CU Arena. Round 2. Game 1. Full Arena Rally Towel Giveaway.🚨 #TealBitesBack 🎟️: https://t.co/tCJGempmtg pic.twitter.com/AEhnpH21I9 — x – SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 29, 2025

They say Teal is lucky… so why not stock up before Monday? 👀 pic.twitter.com/FlCMhiCS5a — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 30, 2025

Around the NHL…

Seattle is getting a PWHL team, bringing women’s hockey to the West Coast, along with Vancouver.

Utah Hockey Club has revealed its new name.

Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, and Zach Werenski were named Norris Trophy Finalists.

The New Jersey Devils became the first team eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals moved on too, while Connor Hellebuyck answered his critics in a Jets’ win. But Mark Scheifele is hurt.

What are the best NHL head coaching jobs available right now?

Rick Tocchet stepped away from the Vancouver Canucks.

Day three of the London, Ontario hockey player sexual assault trial featured video and text messages.

Taylor Hall signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.